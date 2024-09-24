Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF) ("OverActive" or the "Company"), a premier global esports and entertainment company for today's generation of fans, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Cantech Letter Investment Conference on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. Adam Adamou, CEO of OverActive Media will be hosting an investor presentation and participating in 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

2024 Cantech Letter Conference

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

Contact: tara@cantechletter.com to register

More info: https://cantechletter.com/conference/

"We are excited to participate in the Cantech Letter Conference, as it presents a unique opportunity to enhance our visibility and connect directly with the investment community," said Adam Adamou, CEO of OverActive Media. "Over the past 18 months, we have built significant momentum through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, supported by a strong balance sheet. We are excited to update the investment community on our achievements and our clear plan to accelerate growth and drive profitability."

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media Corp. (TSXV: OAM) (OTC: OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive's mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today's generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), operating as MAD Lions KOI, the VALORANT Champions League (VCT) EMEA, operating as Movistar KOI, Overwatch Championship Series, operating as Toronto Defiant, and other professional esports leagues and competitions.

ABOUT CANTECH LETTER CONFERENCE

The Cantech Letter Conference, recognized as Canada's foremost technology investment event, provides up and coming technology companies with the unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies, and participate in individual 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and capital markets professionals. The conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, while also featuring panel discussions with industry experts to offer insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities within the technology sector.

