Reservoir Media, Inc.: Reservoir Announces Publishing Deals with Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR), an award-winning independent music company, today announced new publishing deals with renowned rapper Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records. The deals include domestic publishing for Snoop's entire catalog of hits and future works, as well as the publishing catalog of Snoop's Death Row Records.

Born Calvin Broadus Jr., Snoop Dogg's fame dates back to 1992 when he first appeared as a featured artist on Dr. Dre's debut single, "Deep Cover," before releasing his own critically acclaimed debut album, Doggystyle, in 1993 via Death Row Records. Featuring hit singles "What's My Name?" and "Gin and Juice," Doggystyle was certified 4x-Platinum the following year. To date, Snoop has released a total of 19 solo albums, with his highly anticipated 20th album, Missionary, produced by Dr. Dre, in the works. His lengthy list of hit collaborations include "Young, Wild & Free" with Wiz Khalifa feat. Bruno Mars, "The Next Episode" with Dr. Dre, "California Gurls" with Katy Perry, "P.I.M.P" with 50 Cent, and "Wiggle" with Jason Derulo, among many others. His own single "Drop It Like It's Hot" topped several Billboard charts including the Hot 100, earned Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group, and was ultimately named the most popular rap song of the decade by Billboard in 2009.

With 16 Grammy nominations, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and an American Music Award win for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist, Snoop Dogg has solidified his status as a music icon. His influence, however, extends far beyond the world of music. As a multifaceted entertainer and entrepreneur, Snoop has become a pop culture phenomenon through a wide array of endeavors. In addition to his versatile acting career, Snoop has built numerous successful business ventures and established himself as a sought-after name for endorsement deals worldwide. Recently, he took center stage as a contributing commentator for NBC's coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics. This month, Snoop steps into a new role as a coach on NBC's hit television show The Voice for its 26th season, joining Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé.

In 2022, following the triumphant and Emmy Award-winning Super Bowl LVI halftime show, Snoop announced the acquisition of Death Row Records, the label founded by The D.O.C., Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, and Dick Griffey in 1991. Death Row Records released many multi-Platinum hip-hop albums, including major successes released by Snoop himself, Dr. Dre (The Chronic), and 2Pac (All Eyez on Me). In 2023, following his acquisition of the label, Snoop announced a new publishing business under the Death Row umbrella, representing many songwriters within the Death Row family. Reservoir's new agreement with that publishing arm includes rights to hits like "Hail Mary" by Makaveli, "I Ain't Mad At Cha" by 2Pac, and "Picture Me Rollin'" by 2Pac, among many others.

On signing the deal with Reservoir, Snoop commented, "I'm so honored to have them as a partner and excited for all the great things to come with the catalogue as well as new music ventures. 2024 and beyond ????????"

"Legendary artists only need one name. Snoop is part of that echelon. From music, to brands, television, and film, his acumen represents excellence," said Donna Caseine, Reservoir Executive Vice President, Global Creative Director. "For the last three decades, he has been a pillar of hip-hop music and popular culture. He helped write Death Row Records into music's history books. It is an honor to support Snoop's vision and work with the Death Row family alongside Jaslin Levy, Sabriya Dublin, Sara Ramaker, and their entire team."

Reservoir Founder and Chief Executive Officer Golnar Khosrowshahi also commented, "Being in business with Snoop is an exciting opportunity to support his legendary catalog, leveraging his massive stardom to further embed his music across mainstream media." She added, "This deal also marks a unique moment to help further the legacy of an important and valuable brand like Death Row. Snoop has come full circle with Death Row, showcasing his ongoing dedication to upholding its rich history - something Reservoir has proven as a core value and area of expertise across our business."

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir is the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir has grown to represent over 150,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir frequently holds a Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard's Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide's The A&R Awards and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 and 2022 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Music, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

