CBD Life Sciences, Inc. Announces Expanding Revenue Stream With Walmart Marketplace

Walmart's market cap as of September 2024 is $635.50 billion, making it the 13th most valuable company in the world. This partnership offers CBD Life Sciences unprecedented exposure on a global retail platform.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), a leader in innovative cannabidiol products, is thrilled to announce the launch of its flagship product line on Walmart Marketplace. This milestone marks a significant leap in our retail strategy, poised to drive substantial revenue growth and expand our market reach to millions of potential customers.

Key Highlights:

Market Expansion: By entering the Walmart Marketplace, we are now accessible to one of the largest retail platforms in the world, boasting over 120 million monthly visitors. This launch strategically positions CBDL to significantly increase brand visibility and consumer base.

Revenue Growth: Early forecasts project a substantial revenue boost, with a projected increase of 35% in annual sales due to this new distribution channel. Our revenue growth over the past 12 months has already seen a 20% rise, and we expect accelerated growth driven by this expansion.

Product Line on Walmart: The initial offerings will include our top-selling Nano CBD Coffee Creamer, Mellow Mornings, and CBD Pain Cream, which have seen growing demand in local markets. These products, praised for their effectiveness, will now have national distribution, broadening our customer base across the U.S.

Investor Impact: This move opens additional streams of revenue that will enhance shareholder value. By diversifying our sales channels, we aim to increase our gross margins by 10% while driving stronger returns for investors over the next fiscal year.

A Proven Path to Growth

As a small but rapidly growing company, we recognize that entering high-traffic marketplaces like Walmart is a powerful catalyst for scaling. We continue to prioritize innovation in our product lines and have seen positive feedback from both consumers and local retailers. With our products now on Walmart Marketplace, we anticipate a sharper competitive edge and a much larger footprint in the booming CBD sector, which is projected to reach $47.22 billion by 2028.

CEO Statement

"Our launch on Walmart Marketplace represents a monumental step forward in our growth strategy," said Lisa Nelson, CEO of CBD Life Sciences, Inc. "We are not only expanding our reach but enhancing our capacity to deliver value to our investors. The CBD market is poised for explosive growth, and with this new distribution channel, we are strategically positioned to capitalize on the rising consumer demand."

Forward-Looking Growth

CBD Life Sciences remains committed to pursuing additional strategic partnerships and new product launches as we scale. Our focus on innovation, efficiency, and expanding into new revenue streams will be critical to maximizing shareholder value.

About CBD Life Sciences, Inc.

The CBD Vault Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. The CBD Vault has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based & organic products including, Delta 8 & 10 Gummy's, Full Spectrum Tinctures & Gummy's, Pain Cream, Roll-on's, Salve, Full Pet Line, Pre-Rolls, Full Line of Spa Products, Sleep & Anxiety Edibles. The CBD Vault's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website www.thecbdvault.com.

IR Contact: cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

