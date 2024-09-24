Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Hires Carol Hindsman as New CTO to Develop Pro-Direct Platform, the All-Digital, Customer-Centric, End-to-End Boat Marketplace

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced the appointment of Carol Hindsman as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Hindsman, an accomplished engineer and technology executive, will play a pivotal role in overseeing the development of Twin Vee's Pro-Direct Platform, an automotive-inspired online marketplace being designed to revolutionize the boat-buying process, improve customer satisfaction, and help expand its reach to more markets nationwide.

Hindsman brings a wealth of experience to the Company. With a diverse career that includes startups, mid-size firms, and Fortune 500 companies, Hindsman has been a part of driving innovation at businesses such as G.E., WorldCom, and Ryder System, Inc. Originally from Venezuela, she moved to the U.S. as a teenager and obtained a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Florida International University, a Master's in Computer Engineering, and an MBA.

"Joining the Twin Vee team represents an exciting opportunity to leverage my background in engineering, technology, and leadership to contribute to a company with a strong legacy and commitment to innovation," remarks Hindsman. "I'm drawn to Twin Vee's mission of delivering an exceptional boating experience, not just through design and craftsmanship but through attention to detail and customer-centric innovation. I'm excited by the prospect of working with a team that shares my passion for excellence and strategic thinking while providing customers with versatile, best-in-class boats for their recreational needs."

As CTO, Hindsman will manage the development of the Pro-Direct Platform, which aims to elevate the boat buying experience with a suite of comprehensive and easy-to-use web-based tools. "The development of the Pro-Direct Platform will be a game-changer in the marine industry, aiming to revolutionize the boat-buying process by providing a more seamless, customer-centric experience similar to the automotive industry, and I am thrilled to be part of it," said Hindsman. "The platform will offer tools like the ability to 'Build and Price,' online ordering, and financing options, all designed to streamline and simplify the purchase of high-end boats while also giving customers real-time access to dealer inventory and a personalized portal for managing purchases." Twin Vee formally announced Pro-Direct last Monday.

Joseph Visconti, CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co., expressed his enthusiasm for Hindsman's role with the Company. "We are thrilled to welcome Carol to the Twin Vee team. Her extensive technical expertise, incredible experience, and passion for innovation we believe make her the ideal candidate to lead the development of our Pro-Direct vision. We are excited to see this trailblazing new platform begin to take shape and help drive our Company's growth while improving customer satisfaction across the board."

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures Twin Vee and AquaSport boats. The Company produces a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the expected contribution of Hindsman in overseeing the development of Twin Vee's Pro-Direct Platform, the Pro-Direct Platform revolutionizing the boat-buying process, improving customer satisfaction and helping expand the Company's reach to more markets nationwide, leveraging Hindsman's background in engineering, technology, and leadership to contribute to Twin Vee, the Pro-Direct Platform elevating the boat buying experience with a suite of comprehensive and easy-to-use web-based tools, the development of the Pro-Direct Platform being a game-changer in the marine industry revolutionizing the boat-buying process by providing a more seamless, customer-centric experience similar to the automotive industry, the platform offering tools like the ability to 'Build and Price,' online ordering, and financing options, all designed to streamline and simplify the purchase of high-end boats while also giving customers real-time access to dealer inventory and a personalized portal for managing purchases, Hindsman's extensive technical expertise, experience, and passion for innovation making her the ideal candidate to lead the development of Twin Vee's Pro-Direct vision and the new platform helping drive the Company's growth while improving customer satisfaction across the board. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to build and launch its Pro-Direct Platform as planned,the Company's ability to revolutionize the boat-buying process, improve customer satisfaction, and expand the Company's reach to more markets nationwide with the Pro-Direct Platform, Hindman's ability to leverage her background in engineering, technology, and leadership to contribute to the Company, the Company's ability to drive growth while improving customer satisfaction across the board, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

