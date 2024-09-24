

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Death toll in Israeli air strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon has neared 500 as thousands of people continue to flee their homes in the southern border.



Israeli bombardment targeting southern region has continued overnight.



'In the last hour, Air Force fighter jets attacked terrorist targets of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, including launchers, military structures, and buildings where weapons were stored,' IDF said in a statement.



Monday was the deadliest day in Lebanon in more than three decades with health ministry putting the casualties at 492.



On the other side, Israeli military said some buildings were damaged in rocket attacks by Hezbollah in northern Israel Tuesday morning.



Most of the 100 projectiles launched by Hezbollah were intercepted by IDF.



