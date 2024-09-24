

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A study has detected the presence of nearly 200 carcinogenic chemicals in food packaging and other food contact materials in the market that causes breast cancer.



Many of those carcinogens can migrate into the human body, a new study by researchers from the Food Packaging Forum has found.



In a study published in the magazine Frontiers in Toxicology on Tuesday, researchers say 189 potential and confirmed breast carcinogens have been detected in FCMs, including 143 in plastics and 89 in paper or board.



The nonprofit foundation based in Zurich, that focuses on science communication and research, says 76 potential and confirmed mammary carcinogens measured were included in FCMs from regions including European Union, the United States, and China.



The 76 recently detected potential and confirmed mammary carcinogens were in FCMs purchased from markets all over the world including Brazil, Canada, China, Ghana, Egypt, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Spain, India, Iran, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Syria, Turkey, and the United States. This indicates continued exposure of the global population to these chemicals under realistic use conditions.



Despite existing laws intended to limit carcinogenic substances in FCMs, the study highlights gaps in current regulatory frameworks. The food contact articles were purchased within the last few years from markets in highly regulated regions, including the EU and the US.



The editors of the research topic published an opinion piece on what they consider outdated testing and risk management procedures in US federal risk assessments.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News