

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The geopolitical developments, especially the intensifying conflict between Israel and Hezbollah are closely watched by investors on Tuesday.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. In the Asian trading session, gold held steady near record level and oil prices jumped more than 1 percent.



As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were up 62.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 7.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 43.50 points.



The U.S. major averages finished higher on Monday. The Dow ended up by 61.29 points or 0.15 percent at 42,124.65. The S&P 500 closed up 16.02 points or 0.28 percent at 5,718.57, while the Nasdaq settled with a gain of 25.95 points or 0.14 percent at 17,974.27.



On the economic front, the FHFA House Price Index for July will be published at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.1 percent, while it edged down 0.1 percent in the prior month.



The Consumer Confidence for September will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 103.0, while it was up 103.3 in August.



The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for September is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was down 19.



The Fed Money Supply for August will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In July, the M2 Level was $21.054 trillion.



Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index surged 4.15 percent to 2,863.13. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index soared 4.13 percent to 19,000.56.



Japanese markets ended higher. The Nikkei average rose 0.57 percent to 37,940. The broader Topix index settled 0.54 percent higher at 2,656.73.



Australian markets finished marginally lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.13 percent to 8,142. The broader All Ordinaries index ended flat with a positive bias at 8,385.10.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News