

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JLL announced it will bring together all building operation groups to address client needs. Also, JLL plans to accelerate the build-out of its digital leasing platform. Effective January 1, 2025, JLL will report the Property Management business under Neil Murray, CEO of Work Dynamics. Going forward, the Markets Advisory segment will become Leasing Advisory.



'In addition to the benefits of operating and reporting similar service offerings together, we expect greater synergy and better client value by aligning real estate management activities globally,' said Christian Ulbrich, CEO.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News