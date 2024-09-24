Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.09.2024
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
WKN: A3CXUC | ISIN: CA65651T1012
Frankfurt
24.09.24
15:29 Uhr
0,026 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
24.09.2024
Norrland Gold Corp.: Preliminary Base of Glacial Till Sampling Completed at Norrland Gold's Vittanträsket Project, Northern Sweden

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Norrland Gold Corporation ("Norrland" or "the Company") (TSXV:NORR)(Frankfurt:8VC) is pleased to announce preliminary near surface geochemical sampling has been completed at Vittanträsket .

Five shallow drill holes for a total of 230 meters successfully sampled prospective bedrock geology and initial results will be announced once assays are received.

The drilling was made feasible after substantial amendments and improvements in the Swedish regulatory framework, enabling the company to have all necessary permits. After ground geophysics and mapping of mineralized boulders in this thickly covered glaciated terrain, bedrock targets were located just "up-ice" for shallow exploratory drilling utilizing a conventional track-mounted rig.

Results from the program are expected in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Drilling at hole 5

The Vittanträsket tenement is one of the most substantial soil geochemical gold anomalies in Sweden as defined by work conduction by the Swedish Geological Survey (SGU). Similar gold-soil geochemical anomalies are located at known deposits, e.g., the Barsele deposit of Agnico-Eagle / First Nordic Metals within the so called "Gold-line", a significant north-south trending magnetic high anomaly is located just northwest of anomalous gold-in moraine samples, taken during the widely spaced regional surveys of the Swedish Geological Survey (SGU).

NORRLAND GOLD CORP.
Anders West, CEO

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Tel: 604-684-2181

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical data contained in this news release, pertaining to the Vittanträsket project, has been reviewed and approved by Douglas J. Kirwin, who served as the qualified person (QP) under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Please visit us at www.norrlandgold.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: Norrland Gold Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
