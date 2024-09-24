

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it exceeded its goal of hiring 1,800 air traffic controllers in 2024, with a final total of 1,811 for Fiscal Year 2024.



As the largest number of recruits in nearly a decade, this marks important progress in the FAA's work to reverse the decades-long air traffic controller staff shortage.



The FAA currently has more than 14,000 air traffic controllers. With this year's addition, there are now around 3,400 controllers in various stages of training, ranging from initial instruction at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City to specialized airspace training for positions at one of the FAA's hundreds of air traffic facilities.



To help the agency meet its hiring goal, the FAA continuously recruits controllers with prior air traffic experience from the military and private industry.



As part of its ongoing efforts to increase the pipeline of air traffic controllers, FAA said it will hold a new application period starting October 11.



Air traffic control is one of the most specialized and skilled professions in the federal government. Air traffic controllers work in towers at airports and radar rooms at FAA facilities nationwide. Their job is to separate planes, navigate them through weather and ensure that everyone gets to their destinations safely.



