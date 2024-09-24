

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of State is partnering with eight US companies for the Partnership for Global Inclusivity on Artificial Intelligence.



Secretary of State Antony Blinken launched the Partnership in New York City, on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly.



Amazon, Anthropic, Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and OpenAI are the corporate giants collaborating with the Department of State.



Blinken announced that the Department of State will provide $10 million in Foreign Assistance to close the AI access gap and promote the objectives of the Partnership, including access to compute credits.



He also announced the official release of the Global AI Research Agenda and AI in Global Development Playbook - two complementary documents developed by the U.S. government to foster future research collaborations on AI and guide the development community in leveraging AI to advance progress in addressing global development challenges.



The PGIAI will focus on three areas: Compute: increasing access to AI models, compute credit, and other AI tools; Capacity: building human technical capacity; and Context: expanding local datasets.



The Department of State plans to provide an additional $23 million in funding, working with Congress, to promote the responsible use and governance of AI globally.



Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced a donation of $10 million in credits in support of this partnership to help close the AI access gap around the world.



Google is providing $120 million to support a Global AI Opportunity Fund to make AI education and training available throughout the world.



IBM plans to provide up to $45 million in expertise and technologies, such as AI, by the end of 2028.



In 2024 and 2025, Meta will invest more than $10 million in programmatic support globally to expand open-source AI innovation.



In 2024 and 2025, Microsoft is contributing to the Partnership for Global Inclusivity on AI by investing more than $12 billion in AI data center infrastructure, connectivity, and skilling in the Global South.



NVIDIA will provide $10m/year in training programs to upskill developers and IT professionals in emerging economies.



OpenAI is launching the OpenAI Academy, which will invest in developers and organizations in low- and middle-income countries who are leveraging AI to help solve hard problems and spur economic growth in their communities.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News