Maxeon has challenged Nasdaq's decision to potentially delist it from the Global Select Market and is now implementing a reverse stock split to raise its bid price above the required threshold. A hearing on the matter is pending. The Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department said that it will delist Maxeon Solar Technologies from its top-tier Nasdaq Global Select Market. The Singapore-based PV module producer has responded by submitting a hearing request, which will automatically halt the delisting process until the hearing occurs. According to a company statement, Nasdaq made the decision because ...

