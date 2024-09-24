The press conference to present ZEN LFP RAIL and a rail market update will take place at InnoTrans on September 25, 2024 at 11:45 a.m. Room A, Hall 6.3, press center.

On the occasion of the InnoTrans trade show in Berlin, Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE), the French expert in battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announces the launch of ZEN LFP RAIL 1500 V, its new high-energy battery system designed to meet the power requirements of railway powertrains.

Developed by Forsee Power engineers, this modular system is intended for service, freight transport or passenger transport locomotives. Its high energy storage capacity offers great flexibility on portions of non-electrified tracks, without catenaries. This battery system can be recharged by catenaries (in-motion charging), via a stationary charger, or through energy recovery during braking phases.

A modular 1500 V LFP solution ensuring perfect compatibility with high-power rail vehicles

This solution capitalizes on Forsee Power's developments and experience in the commercial vehicle market (buses, trucks, off-highway vehicles). By expanding its range of ZEN LFP modular products to the railway market with its rail variant, Forsee Power provides its customers with a range of technological and economic synergies, allowing them to be the most competitive in their markets.

The ZEN LFP RAIL system is designed to cover a wide voltage range of up to 1500 V, a benchmark in the railway sector. This feature guarantees total compatibility with the powertrains of existing rolling stocks, thus facilitating its integration into a wide range of railway vehicles.

Made up of 55 kWh modules, this system can be used to create 330 kWh 1500 V branches (six modules in series) and multi-megawatt-hour systems to meet the needs of the most demanding railway applications.

A reliable and robust battery system meeting the strictest railway standards

The Forsee Power Group attaches paramount importance to the safety of its products. The ZEN LFP RAIL system's robust and secure design is EN 50126 SIL2 compliant and meets many strict industry standards, such as IEC 62928, IEC 62619, IEC 62620, IEC 61373 and EN 45545, thus guaranteeing the reliability and durability of its batteries in demanding railway environments.

The solution offers an exceptional lifespan of 6,000 cycles and optimized LFP chemistry costs, providing operators with a very low total cost of ownership (TCO).

A product available worldwide, manufactured in Europe, Asia Pacific and North America

Forsee Power, leader in its market, has developed a flexible and global industrial base close to its customers and to serve them from its factories in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America, where the Group has just inaugurated its plant in Columbus, Ohio. This proximity to its customers' assembly plants significantly reduces the carbon footprint linked to transport and limits delivery costs and times.

Forsee Power is an industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 3,500 buses and 140,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 750 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

