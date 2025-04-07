Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSEE the "Company"), an expert in battery systems for commercial and industrial electric vehicles, is unveiling its new powerful GO 6 battery, an LFP solution designed to meet the growing requirements of compact agricultural, industrial, and construction equipment, as well as lightweight electric four-wheel vehicles.

The GO 6 battery from Forsee Power will be showcased for the first time at the BAUMA exhibition in Munich from April 7 to 13, 2025.

A compact, modular, and competitive solution tailored to all integration needs

The Group continues to innovate with GO 6, a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack offering best-in-class energy density among 6 kWh LFP batteries, exceeding 200 Wh/L and weighing 45 kg. With a power output of 10 kW per pack, equivalent to more than 200 A DC, this solution effectively addresses the challenges associated with electrifying lightweight vehicles and industrial applications.

One of GO 6's key strengths is its modularity. Allowing parallel connections at 48V without the need for an external housing, it can be configured to provide scalable energy capacities from 6 kWh to 48 kWh. Its design allows for installation either flat or on its side, offering multiple integration possibilities, even in the most confined spaces. This flexibility ensures optimal adaptability to the specific requirements of vehicle manufacturers, whether in urban transport, industrial applications, or agricultural equipment.

By utilizing high-quality, high-power lithium iron phosphate cells, Forsee Power provides a solution combining performance, longevity, and economic competitiveness. With a lifespan exceeding 4,000 cycles, the GO 6 solution represents a reliable and sustainable alternative for industries committed to transitioning to electric solutions.

Reliable algorithms and international safety standards for long-term performance

Committed to quality and innovation, the French manufacturer Forsee Power has equipped GO 6 with an advanced Battery Management System (BMS), featuring a pre-charge function and self-power supply, ensuring effortless integration without requiring an auxiliary battery.

Additionally, the battery benefits from advanced algorithms for accurately calculating battery state-of-health and dynamic state-of-charge, allowing precise and efficient performance monitoring. Furthermore, the GO 6 solution optionally includes a cell-powered heating system, optimizing its operation in low-temperature conditions and ensuring uninterrupted use in demanding environments.

Certified UN 38.3, R136, and R10.6, the GO 6 meets the most stringent international safety standards. Its IP67 protection rating, designed in accordance with ISO 20653 standards, provides optimal sealing and robustness against extreme conditions, delivering uncompromising reliability.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is an industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 4,500 buses and 145,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 750 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

