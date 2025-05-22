Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE), the expert in smart battery systems for commercial and industrial electric vehicles, announces that it will equip light electric vehicle manufacturer Westward Industries with its battery systems.

Serial production of Forsee Power battery systems for Westward will start in Hilliard, Ohio during the second quarter of 2025.

Westward Industries, innovating zero-tailpipe-emission light utility trucks for on-road and off-road operations

Westward Industries is a North American manufacturing company, specializing in the production of compact utility vehicles. The company has developed a reputation for manufacturing vehicles tailored for various sectors, including municipal services, industrial operations, and agriculture. The company's flag ship model, the GO-4 Interceptor, was at first only available as a gas-powered vehicle, but back in 2014 they started their transition to electromobility and now offer a wide choice of electric options for the GO-4 along with a new 100% electric vehicle series the MAX-EV with zero-tailpipe-emissions and quiet operations.

The MAX-EV series is a robust, 100%-battery light electric utility truck available in on-road and off-road versions with various configurations, including open box, dump box, and cargo box, catering to diverse utility needs. Categorized as a low-speed vehicle (LSV), the on-road model is limited to 25 mph (40 km/h) and suitable for roads marked 35 mph or less.

Westward Industries has selected Forsee Power's ZEN 8 SLIM, a 48V battery pack capable of operating alone or in parallel with other packs, to power some of their new 2025 vehicle models.

Forsee Power, the unrivalled leader in battery systems for commercial and industrial vehicles

Westward will arrange from one to four battery packs on a vehicle depending on customer preference and vehicle workload requirements. The Forsee ZEN 8 SLIM batteries embed 8 kWh per pack, allowing the vehicles to operate autonomously up to a 200km max range with a 3x battery pack configuration.

ZEN 8 SLIM has been designed to electrify off-highway and light vehicles in a 100%-battery mode. The batteries are only 128 mm thick and can be integrated both vertically and horizontally. The pack is available both as a stand-alone 48V system with its own embedded battery management system (BMS), as employed by Westward Industries. It can also be delivered as a 48V or 72V module in series with an external BMS, to allow use at system voltages up to 800V.

ZEN 8 SLIM batteries offer an excellent energy density of 251 Wh/L among the best on the market to ensure all-day operations in one single charge, a very long life of 5,000 cycles, and IP67 certified for resistance to air and water.

To date, Forsee Power has powered over 145,000 light electric vehicles and 4,500 electric buses globally, cementing its position as the leading non-Chinese innovator in battery systems for the market industrial and commercial vehicles market.

The Forsee Power battery packs for Westward Industries will be added to existing production of the pack for a broad base of customers, currently available from Forsee Power's Columbus-area facility with Buy America compliance.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is an industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 4,500 buses and 145,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 750 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

