Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER (Paris:FORSE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2025:

441,827 shares

- 34,885.97

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,054

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,066

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,032,148 shares for 713,548.77

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 892,442 shares for 653,394.72

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2024 on the liquidity account:

302,121 shares

- 94,063.67

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 637

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 506

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 458,879 shares for 313,954.43

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 363,068 shares for 268,003.25

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

- 500,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 1,054 1,032,148 713,548.77 1,066 892,442 653,394.72 01/02/2025 1 805 322.00 6 5,343 2,297.49 01/03/2025 5 7,195 3,021.90 1 307 135.08 01/06/2025 13 21,189 8,899.38 10 9,693 4,264.92 01/07/2025 11 12,000 5,160.00 01/08/2025 9 6,831 2,732.40 01/09/2025 2 2,000 780.00 3 4,000 1,640.00 01/10/2025 1 902 369.82 9 7,505 3,227.15 01/13/2025 10 2,495 1,122.75 01/14/2025 3 4,000 1,800.00 4 4,386 1,973.70 01/15/2025 5 4,000 1,800.00 8 4,319 1,986.74 01/16/2025 7 8,000 4,000.00 30 33,680 17,850.40 01/17/2025 4 4,000 2,440.00 50 37,999 23,939.37 01/20/2025 21 22,431 14,131.53 50 22,153 14,842.51 01/21/2025 28 41,569 24,941.40 5 1,881 1,241.46 01/22/2025 9 6,000 3,480.00 20 18,000 10,980.00 01/23/2025 2 2,000 1,320.00 56 53,965 36,156.55 01/24/2025 4 6,000 4,320.00 19 15,807 12,171.39 01/27/2025 14 15,921 11,144.70 16 12,000 8,760.00 01/28/2025 12 6,413 4,617.36 2 3,188 2,327.24 01/29/2025 10 4,677 3,460.98 01/30/2025 3 3,138 2,290.74 5 5,000 3,750.00 01/31/2025 2 4,000 2,960.00 9 4,155 3,116.25 02/03/2025 4 4,000 3,240.00 25 27,289 22,376.98 02/04/2025 18 22,002 17,601.60 24 17,802 14,597.64 02/05/2025 3 3,998 3,358.32 15 12,319 10,471.15 02/06/2025 5 2,993 2,753.56 21 21,158 19,676.94 02/07/2025 10 11,999 12,238.98 02/10/2025 13 12,000 13,680.00 02/11/2025 41 30,186 34,412.04 14 19,070 22,311.90 02/12/2025 30 29,814 30,112.14 33 20,000 21,000.00 02/13/2025 5 4,000 4,120.00 12 10,930 11,476.50 02/14/2025 14 10,001 10,501.05 5 4,280 4,536.80 02/17/2025 8 7,999 8,078.99 5 666 705.96 02/18/2025 32 24,000 22,560.00 3 2,991 2,871.36 02/19/2025 1 2,000 1,800.00 02/20/2025 9 4,500 4,275.00 18 22,009 21,568.82 02/21/2025 12 14,000 13,720.00 8 5,334 5,547.36 02/24/2025 9 6,000 5,700.00 8 2,471 2,347.45 02/25/2025 15 11,734 10,677.94 1 1,087 1,000.04 02/26/2025 19 13,766 11,701.10 9 6,000 5,220.00 02/27/2025 13 7,000 6,160.00 02/28/2025 8 6,000 5,220.00 1 101 89.89 03/03/2025 9 8,433 7,168.05 15 6,001 5,160.86 03/04/2025 17 19,567 15,849.27 4 2,000 1,680.00 03/05/2025 24 17,898 15,750.24 03/06/2025 2 1,671 1,470.48 7 4,000 3,640.00 03/07/2025 1 299 266.11 3 6,000 5,460.00 03/10/2025 12 7,701 6,930.90 8 6,676 6,208.68 03/11/2025 14 7,747 6,739.89 03/12/2025 13 6,253 5,440.11 16 7,041 6,125.67 03/13/2025 9 12,013 10,211.05 12 13,330 11,463.80 03/14/2025 14 8,987 7,549.08 20 3,412 2,866.08 03/17/2025 4 4,000 3,280.00 2 2,000 1,660.00 03/18/2025 13 6,172 5,061.04 03/19/2025 4 1,828 1,480.68 03/20/2025 6 4,291 3,475.71 11 13,760 11,558.40 03/21/2025 6 2,899 2,493.14 12 9,861 8,677.68 03/24/2025 12 7,161 6,659.73 21 16,853 15,841.82 03/25/2025 17 15,000 14,250.00 16 12,310 11,940.70 03/26/2025 10 9,845 9,057.40 5 2,001 1,920.96 03/27/2025 7 8,000 7,360.00 13 12,001 11,160.93 03/28/2025 4 4,000 3,720.00 2 3,025 2,843.50 03/31/2025 13 10,000 9,200.00 12 6,973 6,694.08 04/01/2025 14 16,101 13,846.86 04/02/2025 16 8,542 7,089.86 2 4,000 3,400.00 04/03/2025 11 10,000 8,000.00 04/04/2025 27 27,949 20,123.28 04/07/2025 20 16,000 10,560.00 16 22,211 16,880.36 04/08/2025 7 8,000 5,840.00 6 8,179 6,297.83 04/09/2025 10 10,000 7,500.00 1 316 243.32 04/10/2025 8 16,000 11,680.00 14 12,000 9,720.00 04/11/2025 19 18,000 12,600.00 04/14/2025 11 6,000 4,020.00 04/15/2025 23 4,000 2,640.00 2 2,000 1,340.00 04/16/2025 8 6,285 4,085.25 4 2,000 1,300.00 04/17/2025 9 9,715 6,023.30 4 4,001 2,560.64 04/22/2025 12 6,000 3,720.00 2 4,000 2,560.00 04/23/2025 11 11,089 7,207.85 04/24/2025 6 4,000 2,680.00 3 2,000 1,360.00 04/25/2025 3 4,000 2,680.00 2 2,000 1,340.00 04/28/2025 7 12,000 7,680.00 5 4,000 2,640.00 04/29/2025 3 2,000 1,300.00 6 6,000 3,960.00 04/30/2025 3 1,153 784.04 12 11,205 7,731.45 05/02/2025 2 2,000 1,400.00 3 2,000 1,420.00 05/05/2025 15 5,838 4,261.74 05/06/2025 16 20,000 13,800.00 14 11,627 8,487.71 05/07/2025 3 4,000 2,760.00 1 2,000 1,380.00 05/08/2025 11 10,000 7,200.00 05/09/2025 3 4,000 2,920.00 2 3,736 2,764.64 05/12/2025 2 2,000 1,440.00 5 4,000 2,960.00 05/13/2025 2 2,759 2,014.07 1 151 111.74 05/14/2025 6 8,000 5,760.00 4 2,000 1,460.00 05/15/2025 8 6,000 4,260.00 4 2,000 1,440.00 05/16/2025 31 48,000 28,800.00 9 10,001 6,300.63 05/19/2025 15 24,000 12,480.00 2 2,000 1,100.00 05/20/2025 9 6,000 2,940.00 1 2,000 1,000.00 05/21/2025 11 8,000 3,920.00 3 4,000 2,040.00 05/22/2025 7 4,001 1,960.49 2 4,000 2,000.00 05/23/2025 7 7,250 3,552.50 8 10,000 5,100.00 05/26/2025 7 8,000 4,080.00 8 7,642 3,973.84 05/27/2025 2 2,000 1,000.00 3 2,201 1,100.50 05/28/2025 6 10,000 4,900.00 05/29/2025 3 2,000 980.00 2 2,000 980.00 05/30/2025 2 2,000 980.00 2 4,000 2,000.00 06/02/2025 4 4,000 1,960.00 1 2,000 1,000.00 06/03/2025 23 36,000 15,840.00 3 4,576 2,196.48 06/04/2025 13 15,416 6,474.72 20 16,000 7,040.00 06/05/2025 7 12,000 5,040.00 1 573 240.66 06/06/2025 26 31,405 11,933.90 18 22,000 8,800.00 06/09/2025 3 3,796 1,518.40 06/10/2025 3 4,000 1,640.00 06/11/2025 4 4,000 1,600.00 06/12/2025 7 10,000 4,000.00 12 12,000 4,920.00 06/13/2025 5 6,000 2,460.00 2 2,085 875.70 06/16/2025 4 4,000 1,600.00 06/17/2025 2 2,000 800.00 06/18/2025 8 8,000 3,120.00 1 125 51.25 06/19/2025 4 3,001 1,200.40 06/20/2025 6 6,000 2,340.00 4 2,075 809.25 06/23/2025 2 4,000 1,560.00 06/24/2025 4 5,721 2,173.98 2 2,000 780.00 06/25/2025 2 2,000 760.00 1 1 0.38 06/26/2025 6 8,595 3,180.15 06/27/2025 1 2 0.76 13 16,000 6,240.00 06/30/2025 6 8,000 3,040.00 13 3,812 1,524.80

FORSEE POWER

Public limited company with a capital of 5 321 000.30

Registered office: 1 Boulevard Hippolyte Marques 94200 Ivry-Sur-Seine

494 605 488 R.C.S. on the Créteil Trade and Companies Register

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250703309795/en/

Contacts:

FORSEE POWER