Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER (Paris:FORSE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2025:
441,827 shares
- 34,885.97
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,054
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,066
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,032,148 shares for 713,548.77
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 892,442 shares for 653,394.72
As a reminder
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2024 on the liquidity account:
302,121 shares
- 94,063.67
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 637
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 506
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 458,879 shares for 313,954.43
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 363,068 shares for 268,003.25
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 shares
- 500,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
Number of
executions
Number of
shares
Traded volume
in EUR
Number of
executions
Number of
shares
Traded volume
in EUR
|Total
1,054
1,032,148
713,548.77
1,066
892,442
653,394.72
|01/02/2025
1
805
322.00
6
5,343
2,297.49
|01/03/2025
5
7,195
3,021.90
1
307
135.08
|01/06/2025
13
21,189
8,899.38
10
9,693
4,264.92
|01/07/2025
11
12,000
5,160.00
|01/08/2025
9
6,831
2,732.40
|01/09/2025
2
2,000
780.00
3
4,000
1,640.00
|01/10/2025
1
902
369.82
9
7,505
3,227.15
|01/13/2025
10
2,495
1,122.75
|01/14/2025
3
4,000
1,800.00
4
4,386
1,973.70
|01/15/2025
5
4,000
1,800.00
8
4,319
1,986.74
|01/16/2025
7
8,000
4,000.00
30
33,680
17,850.40
|01/17/2025
4
4,000
2,440.00
50
37,999
23,939.37
|01/20/2025
21
22,431
14,131.53
50
22,153
14,842.51
|01/21/2025
28
41,569
24,941.40
5
1,881
1,241.46
|01/22/2025
9
6,000
3,480.00
20
18,000
10,980.00
|01/23/2025
2
2,000
1,320.00
56
53,965
36,156.55
|01/24/2025
4
6,000
4,320.00
19
15,807
12,171.39
|01/27/2025
14
15,921
11,144.70
16
12,000
8,760.00
|01/28/2025
12
6,413
4,617.36
2
3,188
2,327.24
|01/29/2025
10
4,677
3,460.98
|01/30/2025
3
3,138
2,290.74
5
5,000
3,750.00
|01/31/2025
2
4,000
2,960.00
9
4,155
3,116.25
|02/03/2025
4
4,000
3,240.00
25
27,289
22,376.98
|02/04/2025
18
22,002
17,601.60
24
17,802
14,597.64
|02/05/2025
3
3,998
3,358.32
15
12,319
10,471.15
|02/06/2025
5
2,993
2,753.56
21
21,158
19,676.94
|02/07/2025
10
11,999
12,238.98
|02/10/2025
13
12,000
13,680.00
|02/11/2025
41
30,186
34,412.04
14
19,070
22,311.90
|02/12/2025
30
29,814
30,112.14
33
20,000
21,000.00
|02/13/2025
5
4,000
4,120.00
12
10,930
11,476.50
|02/14/2025
14
10,001
10,501.05
5
4,280
4,536.80
|02/17/2025
8
7,999
8,078.99
5
666
705.96
|02/18/2025
32
24,000
22,560.00
3
2,991
2,871.36
|02/19/2025
1
2,000
1,800.00
|02/20/2025
9
4,500
4,275.00
18
22,009
21,568.82
|02/21/2025
12
14,000
13,720.00
8
5,334
5,547.36
|02/24/2025
9
6,000
5,700.00
8
2,471
2,347.45
|02/25/2025
15
11,734
10,677.94
1
1,087
1,000.04
|02/26/2025
19
13,766
11,701.10
9
6,000
5,220.00
|02/27/2025
13
7,000
6,160.00
|02/28/2025
8
6,000
5,220.00
1
101
89.89
|03/03/2025
9
8,433
7,168.05
15
6,001
5,160.86
|03/04/2025
17
19,567
15,849.27
4
2,000
1,680.00
|03/05/2025
24
17,898
15,750.24
|03/06/2025
2
1,671
1,470.48
7
4,000
3,640.00
|03/07/2025
1
299
266.11
3
6,000
5,460.00
|03/10/2025
12
7,701
6,930.90
8
6,676
6,208.68
|03/11/2025
14
7,747
6,739.89
|03/12/2025
13
6,253
5,440.11
16
7,041
6,125.67
|03/13/2025
9
12,013
10,211.05
12
13,330
11,463.80
|03/14/2025
14
8,987
7,549.08
20
3,412
2,866.08
|03/17/2025
4
4,000
3,280.00
2
2,000
1,660.00
|03/18/2025
13
6,172
5,061.04
|03/19/2025
4
1,828
1,480.68
|03/20/2025
6
4,291
3,475.71
11
13,760
11,558.40
|03/21/2025
6
2,899
2,493.14
12
9,861
8,677.68
|03/24/2025
12
7,161
6,659.73
21
16,853
15,841.82
|03/25/2025
17
15,000
14,250.00
16
12,310
11,940.70
|03/26/2025
10
9,845
9,057.40
5
2,001
1,920.96
|03/27/2025
7
8,000
7,360.00
13
12,001
11,160.93
|03/28/2025
4
4,000
3,720.00
2
3,025
2,843.50
|03/31/2025
13
10,000
9,200.00
12
6,973
6,694.08
|04/01/2025
14
16,101
13,846.86
|04/02/2025
16
8,542
7,089.86
2
4,000
3,400.00
|04/03/2025
11
10,000
8,000.00
|04/04/2025
27
27,949
20,123.28
|04/07/2025
20
16,000
10,560.00
16
22,211
16,880.36
|04/08/2025
7
8,000
5,840.00
6
8,179
6,297.83
|04/09/2025
10
10,000
7,500.00
1
316
243.32
|04/10/2025
8
16,000
11,680.00
14
12,000
9,720.00
|04/11/2025
19
18,000
12,600.00
|04/14/2025
11
6,000
4,020.00
|04/15/2025
23
4,000
2,640.00
2
2,000
1,340.00
|04/16/2025
8
6,285
4,085.25
4
2,000
1,300.00
|04/17/2025
9
9,715
6,023.30
4
4,001
2,560.64
|04/22/2025
12
6,000
3,720.00
2
4,000
2,560.00
|04/23/2025
11
11,089
7,207.85
|04/24/2025
6
4,000
2,680.00
3
2,000
1,360.00
|04/25/2025
3
4,000
2,680.00
2
2,000
1,340.00
|04/28/2025
7
12,000
7,680.00
5
4,000
2,640.00
|04/29/2025
3
2,000
1,300.00
6
6,000
3,960.00
|04/30/2025
3
1,153
784.04
12
11,205
7,731.45
|05/02/2025
2
2,000
1,400.00
3
2,000
1,420.00
|05/05/2025
15
5,838
4,261.74
|05/06/2025
16
20,000
13,800.00
14
11,627
8,487.71
|05/07/2025
3
4,000
2,760.00
1
2,000
1,380.00
|05/08/2025
11
10,000
7,200.00
|05/09/2025
3
4,000
2,920.00
2
3,736
2,764.64
|05/12/2025
2
2,000
1,440.00
5
4,000
2,960.00
|05/13/2025
2
2,759
2,014.07
1
151
111.74
|05/14/2025
6
8,000
5,760.00
4
2,000
1,460.00
|05/15/2025
8
6,000
4,260.00
4
2,000
1,440.00
|05/16/2025
31
48,000
28,800.00
9
10,001
6,300.63
|05/19/2025
15
24,000
12,480.00
2
2,000
1,100.00
|05/20/2025
9
6,000
2,940.00
1
2,000
1,000.00
|05/21/2025
11
8,000
3,920.00
3
4,000
2,040.00
|05/22/2025
7
4,001
1,960.49
2
4,000
2,000.00
|05/23/2025
7
7,250
3,552.50
8
10,000
5,100.00
|05/26/2025
7
8,000
4,080.00
8
7,642
3,973.84
|05/27/2025
2
2,000
1,000.00
3
2,201
1,100.50
|05/28/2025
6
10,000
4,900.00
|05/29/2025
3
2,000
980.00
2
2,000
980.00
|05/30/2025
2
2,000
980.00
2
4,000
2,000.00
|06/02/2025
4
4,000
1,960.00
1
2,000
1,000.00
|06/03/2025
23
36,000
15,840.00
3
4,576
2,196.48
|06/04/2025
13
15,416
6,474.72
20
16,000
7,040.00
|06/05/2025
7
12,000
5,040.00
1
573
240.66
|06/06/2025
26
31,405
11,933.90
18
22,000
8,800.00
|06/09/2025
3
3,796
1,518.40
|06/10/2025
3
4,000
1,640.00
|06/11/2025
4
4,000
1,600.00
|06/12/2025
7
10,000
4,000.00
12
12,000
4,920.00
|06/13/2025
5
6,000
2,460.00
2
2,085
875.70
|06/16/2025
4
4,000
1,600.00
|06/17/2025
2
2,000
800.00
|06/18/2025
8
8,000
3,120.00
1
125
51.25
|06/19/2025
4
3,001
1,200.40
|06/20/2025
6
6,000
2,340.00
4
2,075
809.25
|06/23/2025
2
4,000
1,560.00
|06/24/2025
4
5,721
2,173.98
2
2,000
780.00
|06/25/2025
2
2,000
760.00
1
1
0.38
|06/26/2025
6
8,595
3,180.15
|06/27/2025
1
2
0.76
13
16,000
6,240.00
|06/30/2025
6
8,000
3,040.00
13
3,812
1,524.80
FORSEE POWER
Public limited company with a capital of 5 321 000.30
Registered office: 1 Boulevard Hippolyte Marques 94200 Ivry-Sur-Seine
494 605 488 R.C.S. on the Créteil Trade and Companies Register
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250703309795/en/
Contacts:
FORSEE POWER