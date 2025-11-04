Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announces that its Board of Directors, which met on November 4, 2025, has approved, in accordance with the provisions of Article L.421-14 of the French Commercial Code, the proposed transfer of the listing of its shares from the regulated market Euronext Paris (Compartment B) to Euronext Growth Paris. This project is now subject to the approval of the shareholders' general meeting, which the Board of Directors, during the same session, decided to convene for this purpose. Subject to the approval of the shareholders' general meeting and the authorization of Euronext Paris, the listing of the Company's shares on Euronext Growth Paris will take place through a fast-track procedure for the admission to trading of the Company's existing shares, without any issuance of new shares.

"The decision to transfer our listing to Euronext Growth Paris is a natural continuation of our trajectory. This market now better reflects the size and development profile of Forsee Power," said Christophe Gurtner, Founder Chief Executive Officer of Forsee Power. "It will provide us with a dynamic and attractive marketplace for a broader investor base, while enabling us to reduce certain administrative costs and focus our resources on our strategic priorities and value creation. We remain fully committed to maintaining regular and transparent communication, with the same high standards of quality in our financial disclosures."

Reasons for the proposed transfer

This proposed transfer aims to enable Forsee Power to be listed on a market specifically dedicated to growth companies, while remaining accessible to both institutional and individual investors.

Euronext Growth Paris, which currently hosts more than 530 listed companies, provides an appropriate environment to support the Company's development. In addition, the lighter and more flexible regulatory framework will offer Forsee Power greater agility in carrying out its market operations, while maintaining the eligibility of its shares for the PEA-PME (French equity savings plan for SMEs).

Indicative timetable for the transfer (subject to the approval of Euronext Paris):

From December 15, 2025: filing with Euronext Paris of an application for the delisting of the Company's shares from Euronext Paris and their admission to trading on Euronext Growth Paris

During the period Authorization of the transfer by Euronext Paris Publication of the Information Document relating to the transfer Distribution by the Company of a press release announcing the effective transfer dates Publication by Euronext of a notice of delisting of Forsee Power shares from Euronext Paris (before market opening) Publication by Euronext of a notice of admission of Forsee Power shares to trading on Euronext Growth Paris (at market opening) First trading day of Forsee Power shares on Euronext Growth Paris



About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is an industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 4,500 buses and 145,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 750 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

Main implications of the proposed transfer (non-exhaustive list)

In accordance with applicable regulations, Forsee Power wishes to inform its shareholders of the potential consequences of such a transfer, effective from the date it takes effect:

Topic Euronext Growth Regulation Comments Commitments by Forsee Power Protection of minority shareholders Mandatory public offer mechanism in the event of a direct or indirect crossing, alone or in concert, of the threshold of 50% of the share capital or voting rights. To maintain a good understanding of its shareholding structure, it is reminded that a declaration of statutory threshold crossings exists at 3 of the share capital or voting rights, and for any multiple of this fraction. Disclosure to the market of any changes in shareholding resulting from the crossing (upwards or downwards) of the 50% and 90% thresholds of the share capital or voting rights. For a period of three years following its delisting from Euronext Paris, the Company will remain subject to the public offer regime and to the disclosure obligations relating to threshold crossings and statements of intent applicable to companies listed on Euronext Paris. Periodic information Extension of the deadline for publishing the half-year financial report (including the half-year financial statements and related activity report) to four months after the end of the half-year period (instead of three months on Euronext Paris), and exemption from the limited review by the Statutory Auditors. The Company intends to continue preparing its consolidated financial statements under IFRS standards. It will publish, within four months of the end of the first half-year, a half-year report including its interim financial statements and the related activity report. Simplified requirements for the corporate governance report, in particular: the disclosure of remuneration, items likely to have an impact during a public offer period, and the reference to a corporate governance code are no longer mandatory. Simplified requirements for the management report. Free choice between French GAAP and IFRS for the preparation of consolidated financial statements. Ongoing disclosure Mandatory and effective dissemination of regulated information (including inside information). Forsee Power will continue to provide accurate, precise, and truthful information, disclosing to the public any information likely to materially influence its share price, as well as any information regarding the transactions of its executives, in accordance with EU Regulation No. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse (MAR). The Company will continue to use a professional information dissemination service provider. Governance Exemption from shareholders' general meeting vote on the remuneration of corporate officers ("say on pay"). General Meetings Slightly simplified procedures: No obligation to publish a press release detailing the availability of documents submitted to the General Meeting. Exemption from publishing preparatory documents twenty-one days prior to the General Meeting; documents will be made available only on the date of the convening notice (with simplified content). No obligation to publish the voting results of the General Meeting on the Company's website. The rules for convening and the record date conditions for attending the General Meeting remain unchanged. Statutory auditors The rules applicable to companies listed on Euronext Paris no longer apply, particularly those relating to the auditors' tenure limits, mandatory rotation, selection procedures, and tender processes in the event of a new appointment. Share liquidity Possible change in the liquidity of Forsee Power's shares following the transfer to Euronext Growth Paris. The Company specifies that it will maintain its liquidity contract after the market transfer.

