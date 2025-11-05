Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE), the expert in battery systems for commercial and industrial vehicles, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rolls-Royce, a global leader in propulsion and energy technologies. This collaboration with Rolls-Royce's Power Systems business aims to jointly develop advanced battery-electric propulsion solutions for industrial and transport applications and to advance the energy transition.

The signing ceremony took place in Paris on 30 October 2025, with representatives from both companies.

A technological alliance for decarbonization

Power Systems is a division of the Rolls-Royce Group, and a global leader in propulsion systems for various applications.

As part of this agreement, signed for an initial period of 5 years, Forsee Power will be the main supplier of battery systems for electrification projects within Rolls-Royce's Power Systems division. In addition, they will work together to develop and deliver advanced monitoring and analytics solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into automation solutions.

Rolls-Royce and Forsee Power aim for a long-term partnership with the joint development of innovations, contributing to the technology roadmap of both parties. Indeed, the two Groups will combine their expertise to design high-performance battery systems that meet the highest performance standards with a strong emphasis on cybersecurity and sustainability.

"This partnership between Forsee Power and Rolls-Royce reflects a shared commitment to innovation and energy transition. Our battery systems offering dedicated to very demanding applications meets the needs of Rolls-Royce to rely on one battery expert in the electrification of their applications. This partnership marks a strategic milestone for Forsee Power. It demonstrates our ability to collaborate with global leaders to accelerate the electrification of industrial uses and strengthen our international presence" said Christophe Gurtner, Chairman and CEO at Forsee Power.

"Forsee Power combines excellent expertise in high-voltage and high-power systems with global manufacturing competence and an impressive track record. This makes the company an ideal partner for us. Together, we will deliver solutions that help our customers decarbonise their applications while significantly increasing efficiency and performance." said Dr Jonathan Chen, Senior Vice President at Rolls-Royce.

About Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce is a force for progress: powering, protecting and connecting people everywhere. Our products and service packages help our customers meet the growing need for power across multiple industries; enable governments to equip their armed forces with the power required to protect their citizens; and connect people, societies, cultures and economies together. Rolls-Royce Power Systems headquartered in Friedrichshafen/Germany, employs more than 10,350 people. The product portfolio includes mtu-brand high-speed engines and propulsion systems for ships, heavy land, rail and defence vehicles and for the oil and gas industry as well as diesel and gas systems and battery storage systems for mission critical, standby and continuous power. With its climate-friendly technologies, Rolls-Royce Power Systems is helping to drive the energy transition

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power specializes in battery systems for commercial and industrial electric vehicles (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 5,000 heavy vehicles and 145,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 750 employees are committed to sustainable development, and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251105987403/en/

Contacts:

Forsee Power

Sophie Tricaud

VP Corporate affairs

investors@forseepower.com

NewCap

Thomas Grojean

Investor Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98