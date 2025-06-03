Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (Paris:FORSE) (FR0014005SB3 FORSEE the "Company"), the expert in battery systems for commercial and industrial electric vehicles, today announces that it was selected by Metcom, the specialist in power electronics systems for rail vehicles, to equip tramways in a large city in the USA.

Up to 55 light rail vehicles are expected to be equipped with FORSEE PULSE PLUS battery system to run off-catenary.

Up to 55 city trams will soon operate

In 2024, a new rolling stock manufacturer was selected to design and manufacture up to 55 new hybrid battery high-floor vehicles to replace their oldest light rail vehicles on the existing network. The new trams with onboard energy storage system (OESS) will combine overhead line operation and battery traction.

The new tramway cars will not only improve comfort and efficiency but will also reduce dependence on overhead lines. They make it possible to expand the tramway line where overhead lines are not available, reduce the construction of new infrastructure while preserving the urban landscape.

Medcom, the specialist in rail vehicle power electronics will provide the traction system, while Forsee Power supplies Medcom with the battery systems for the OESS energy storage system. The first batteries will be delivered to Medcom in April 2026.

PULSE PLUS, a highly durable high-power battery system for heavy vehicles

Forsee Power will supply 110 units of PULSE 26 PLUS RAIL batteries (railway version of the PULSE 26 PLUS) to equip the 55 trains in the project (2 batteries per train).

Built on Toshiba's latest LTO cells, Forsee Power's PULSE PLUS system offers an exceptional lifespan of 20 years and delivers twice the power of its predecessor, PULSE 15, with a peak output of 400 kW for 10 seconds.

Designed with liquid thermal management for extended longevity in extreme temperatures and highly intensive use cases, PULSE PLUS also ensures the highest levels of safety with improved prevention and protection measures (ISO 26262 ASIL-C, IP6K9K). Its design includes an easily maintainable power distribution unit (PDU) without opening the battery, as well as customizable mounting brackets for simplified installation.

Compliant with the most stringent industrial standards, the PULSE PLUS solution meets ISO 12405-2, ISO 6469-1, ISO 62619, IEC 60664, UN38.3 certifications, as well as the latest R10-6 and R100-3 approvals and UL and SAE standards, guaranteeing its reliability and safety.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is an industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 4,500 buses and 145,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 750 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

