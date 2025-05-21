Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSEE the "Company"), an expert in battery systems for commercial and industrial electric vehicles, announces the launch of Neot e-motion, a new European platform dedicated to zero-emission mobility financing, by Neot Capital, a company in which Forsee Power is a shareholder alongside Mitsui Co., Ltd. and EDF through its corporate venture arm, EDF Pulse Ventures.

This strategic initiative is backed by a new equity commitment of €350 million from Neot's historical partners: Mirova, Alba Infra Partners, and Banque des Territoires, significantly strengthening Neot's capacity to scale up the deployment of decarbonized transportation projects across Europe.

With now €500 million in equity under management across its platforms, Neot has a total financing capacity of nearly €2 billion in assets, enabling the removal of investment barriers (CAPEX) and technological complexity for local authorities and transport operators engaged in the energy transition.

Neot e-motion aims to finance as-a-service low-carbon solutions for vehicles and infrastructure such as buses, coaches, trucks, vessels, and charging stations throughout Europe. A dedicated entity, Neot e-motion France, will specifically address the French market with the support of Banque des Territoires.

This launch follows in the footsteps of Neot Green Mobility, the first platform launched in 2017 by Neot with the support of the same partners, which has already financed over €350 million in low-carbon mobility assets across Europe.

Forsee Power is an industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 4,500 buses and 145,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 750 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

