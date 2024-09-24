Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LD76 | ISIN: FR0004174233 | Ticker-Symbol: 830
Frankfurt
24.09.24
08:03 Uhr
14,200 Euro
-0,050
-0,35 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILENDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,15014,75019:35
Dow Jones News
24.09.2024 19:16 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BILENDI: Bilendi broadens its reach with proprietary panels across most of Europe

DJ BILENDI: Bilendi broadens its reach with proprietary panels across most of Europe 

BILENDI 
BILENDI: Bilendi broadens its reach with proprietary panels across most of Europe 
24-Sep-2024 / 18:44 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   Bilendi broadens its reach with proprietary panels across most of Europe 
 
 
Paris, September 24, 2024 - Bilendi, a European leader in technology, data, and AI solutions for the market research 
industry, is expanding its reach to cover nearly all of Europe by launching new proprietary panels. 
 
One of the strongest portfolios of high-quality panels in Europe 
Over many years, Bilendi has built or acquired panels to establish an impressive portfolio of 20 proprietary panels 
across Europe, encompassing more than 2.5 million active online panellists from 13 European countries: Germany, France, 
the UK, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, and Spain. 
At the core of Bilendi's success is its proprietary model, which adheres to the highest quality standards. The company 
employs a 'true panel' approach, ensuring continuous recruitment and management of panel members. This method provides 
complete transparency and control throughout the entire process, from recruitment to sampling. 
Bilendi guarantees at the highest quality standard of the industry, thanks to its strict processes and innovative 
technology including especially A.I., from recruitment to the panellist lifecycle, sampling, and incentivisation -. 
This unwavering dedication to quality extends to new panels, where Bilendi maintains its high standards. Bilendi entire 
quality management system is certified according to ISO 20252:2019 standards. 
 
Bilendi to expand European reach by launching 20 new proprietary panels 
In response to growing client demand for high-quality panels across all European countries, Bilendi has decided to 
create 20 new proprietary panels. The rollout began this summer with the successful launch of two new panels in Ireland 
and Greece, with additional panels to open in various European countries over the coming months. 
 
Marc Bidou, CEO and founder of Bilendi, states: 
"Bilendi has long distinguished itself by offering high-quality panels across the 13 major European countries. Now, 
we're expanding to offer the most comprehensive coverage in Europe, while maintaining the same exceptional quality our 
customers rely on. This comes at a critical time for our industry, when data quality and integrity are paramount." 
Next publication: results for the first half of 2024, on 2 October 2024 (after market close) 
 
About Bilendi 
Bilendi is a European leader in technologies, data and AI solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi's mission 
is to collect and process reliable data, in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients, professionals, etc. 
for use by researchers, in order to better understand our society and for economic and political players, so that they 
can make informed decisions. 
With a team of over 400 people, Bilendi has offices in France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, 
Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Morocco, serving 1,700 customers. 
Certified ISO 20252:2019, Bilendi has developed: BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry; Bilendi 
Discuss, a market research platform available in SaaS mode; and high-quality online panels in 13 European countries. 
The Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnémo code: ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME - 
"Innovative company" status from BPI France. 
 
www.bilendi.com 
 
 
Contacts 
                                       XXXXXX 
Marc Bidou - Founder, Chairman and CEO 
                                       Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO 
Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 
                                       Phone: 01 44 88 60 30 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 
                                       m.bidou@XXXXXX.com 
 
 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
                                       ACTIFIN 
Analysts & Investors Relations     Press Relations: 
                                       Analysts & Investors Relations     Press: 
Foucauld Charavay           Isabelle Dray 
                                       Foucauld Charavay           Isabelle Dray 
foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
                                       foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
Phone: +331 56 88 11 10        Phone: +331 56 88 11 29 
                                       Phone: 01 56 88 11 10         Phone: 01 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Bilendi broadens its reach with proprietary panels across most of Europe 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1994763 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1994763 24-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1994763&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2024 12:44 ET (16:44 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.