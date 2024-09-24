DJ BILENDI: Bilendi broadens its reach with proprietary panels across most of Europe

BILENDI BILENDI: Bilendi broadens its reach with proprietary panels across most of Europe 24-Sep-2024 / 18:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bilendi broadens its reach with proprietary panels across most of Europe Paris, September 24, 2024 - Bilendi, a European leader in technology, data, and AI solutions for the market research industry, is expanding its reach to cover nearly all of Europe by launching new proprietary panels. One of the strongest portfolios of high-quality panels in Europe Over many years, Bilendi has built or acquired panels to establish an impressive portfolio of 20 proprietary panels across Europe, encompassing more than 2.5 million active online panellists from 13 European countries: Germany, France, the UK, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, and Spain. At the core of Bilendi's success is its proprietary model, which adheres to the highest quality standards. The company employs a 'true panel' approach, ensuring continuous recruitment and management of panel members. This method provides complete transparency and control throughout the entire process, from recruitment to sampling. Bilendi guarantees at the highest quality standard of the industry, thanks to its strict processes and innovative technology including especially A.I., from recruitment to the panellist lifecycle, sampling, and incentivisation -. This unwavering dedication to quality extends to new panels, where Bilendi maintains its high standards. Bilendi entire quality management system is certified according to ISO 20252:2019 standards. Bilendi to expand European reach by launching 20 new proprietary panels In response to growing client demand for high-quality panels across all European countries, Bilendi has decided to create 20 new proprietary panels. The rollout began this summer with the successful launch of two new panels in Ireland and Greece, with additional panels to open in various European countries over the coming months. Marc Bidou, CEO and founder of Bilendi, states: "Bilendi has long distinguished itself by offering high-quality panels across the 13 major European countries. Now, we're expanding to offer the most comprehensive coverage in Europe, while maintaining the same exceptional quality our customers rely on. This comes at a critical time for our industry, when data quality and integrity are paramount." Next publication: results for the first half of 2024, on 2 October 2024 (after market close) About Bilendi Bilendi is a European leader in technologies, data and AI solutions for the market research industry. Bilendi's mission is to collect and process reliable data, in an ethical manner, from consumers, citizens, patients, professionals, etc. for use by researchers, in order to better understand our society and for economic and political players, so that they can make informed decisions. With a team of over 400 people, Bilendi has offices in France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Morocco, serving 1,700 customers. Certified ISO 20252:2019, Bilendi has developed: BARI, an AI dedicated to the market research industry; Bilendi Discuss, a market research platform available in SaaS mode; and high-quality online panels in 13 European countries. The Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnémo code: ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME - "Innovative company" status from BPI France. www.bilendi.com Contacts XXXXXX Marc Bidou - Founder, Chairman and CEO Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 Phone: 01 44 88 60 30 m.bidou@bilendi.com m.bidou@XXXXXX.com SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN ACTIFIN Analysts & Investors Relations Press Relations: Analysts & Investors Relations Press: Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com Phone: +331 56 88 11 10 Phone: +331 56 88 11 29 Phone: 01 56 88 11 10 Phone: 01 56 88 11 29

