Regulatory News:

Press Release Paris, 24 September 2024

For the first time, Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) is taking part as a partner in Climate Week NYC, from September 22 to 29, 2024. This major global event in the fight against climate change is an opportunity for the Group to reaffirm its climate commitments and set out its roadmap, "Good Times from a Good Place", centred around four pillars nurturing terroir, valuing people, circular making and responsible hosting.

In line with its ambition to incorporate CSR challenges into its entire value chain, Pernod Ricard will present several of its ambitious initiatives that support the transition towards regenerative agriculture and more circular production, specifically to help reduce the carbon emissions and water consumption linked to its activities and those of its suppliers.

Maria Pia De Caro, EVP of Integrated Operations and S&R, and Noémie Bauer, Group Chief Sustainability Officer, are representing Pernod Ricard during Climate Week NYC. Maria Pia De Caro takes part in the round table "Accelerating action in the race against global boiling" to share Pernod Ricard's commitments, including its net-zero targets aligned with a 1.5°C trajectory, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative in May 2024. Noémie Bauer takes part in a UN Global Compact Leaders' Summit round table, "Ripples of Progress: The Impact of Corporate Water Stewardship". It is the opportunity to outline the initiatives Pernod Ricard has implemented to preserve water resources by cutting its consumption and returning water thanks to its replenishment projects.

Patricia Ricard, President of the Paul Ricard Oceanographic Institute,has just been appointed Patron of Nature. This appointment recognises her personal commitment as well as the initiatives led by the Institute to "understand, explain and protect the sea". Ever since its foundation in 1966, the Paul Ricard Oceanographic Institute has been unique among oceanographic laboratories. It keeps watching over the Mediterranean, through a combination of research and awareness-raising. The Institute operates on the model of Public-Private-Philanthropic Partnerships (PPPP) and has been a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) since 2022. It works on ecological restoration and nature-based solutions to improve sustainable management of resources. Patricia Ricard is also participating at Climate Week in New York and taking part in a "Friends of Ocean Action" meeting; a group committed to fast-tracking solutions to the most pressing challenges facing the ocean, climate and biodiversity.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand development, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term growth of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to 11 598 million in fiscal year FY24.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

