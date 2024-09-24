Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853373 | ISIN: FR0000120693 | Ticker-Symbol: PER
Tradegate
24.09.24
18:42 Uhr
129,40 Euro
+1,00
+0,78 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PERNOD RICARD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERNOD RICARD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
129,10129,2020:09
129,25129,3020:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PERNOD RICARD
PERNOD RICARD SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PERNOD RICARD SA129,40+0,78 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.