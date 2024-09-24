

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A person in New York state has died after contracting eastern equine encephalitis, according to the Governor Kathy Hochul's office.



The case was confirmed in Ulster County on September 20 by the state Health Department's Wadsworth Center, making it the state's first confirmed human case since 2015.



The case is being investigated by the county's department of health, the governor added.



'Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority,' Governor Hochul said. 'Following the first confirmed human case of EEE, my administration took statewide action to help protect communities - and with today's declaration we're making more State resources available to local departments to support their public health response. We've been informed this patient has passed away from EEE, we extend our sympathies and our hearts go out to their family.'



According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ten human cases of the disease had been reported nationwide as of September 17.



Responding to the fatality, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald has issued a declaration of imminent threat to public health for EEE.



'Eastern equine encephalitis is different this year. While we normally see these mosquitoes in two to three counties each year, this year they have been in 15 counties so far, and scattered all over New York State. This life-threatening mosquito-borne disease has no commercially available human vaccine and must be taken seriously. Mosquitoes, once a nuisance, are now a threat,' warned Dr. McDonald.



