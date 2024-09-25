

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release August figures for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Producer prices are expected to rise 2.6 percent on year, slowing from 2.8 percent in the previous month.



Australia will provide August data for weighted mean CPI, with forecasts pinning it at 2.8 percent - down from 3.5 percent in July.



Taiwan will see August figures for industrial production; in July, production was up 12.3 percent on year.



