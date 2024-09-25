

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), said that Amentum Holdings Inc. (AMTM) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 30, replacing Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI), which will be moved to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, October 1.



Bath & Body Works will replace Movado Group Inc. (MOV) in the S&P SmallCap 600 also effective prior to the open of trading on October 1. S&P 500 constituent Jacob's Solutions Inc. (J) is spinning off its Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber Intelligence business, which will merge with private Amentum to create newly publicly traded Amentum Holdings in a transaction expected to be completed on September 30.



