

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) said it has appointed Jason Zampi as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective immediately.



In addition, the company has appointed Jason Morris as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately.



Zampi has more than 28 years of finance and accounting expertise, including 13 years with Norfolk Southern. He has been an integral part of the Norfolk Southern finance function. Prior to joining Norfolk Southern, Zampi was a senior manager with KPMG LLP. He is a certified public accountant.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News