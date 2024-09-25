

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica Inc. (PRI), a provider of financial services and products to middle-income families in the United States and Canada, announced that it has appointed Robert Peterman Jr. as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective on October 1, 2024.



The company's current Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Gregory Pitts, plans to retire after forty years of service on or about April 1, 2025, and he will relinquish the Chief Operating Officer title effective October 1, 2024.



Most recently, Peterman served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Distribution Officer since March 2023 and previously served as Chief Marketing Officer from June 2018 to March 2023 and President of Primerica Distribution from December 2013 to June 2018. He oversaw recruiting, licensing, education, field compensation, and decision support. In 2005, he became Executive Vice President. He also served as CEO of Primerica's New York life Insurance subsidiary from January 2017 to June 2018. Peterman joined the Company in October 1984 and has held various leadership roles throughout his tenure.



