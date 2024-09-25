

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel (INTC) launched the Xeon 6 with Performance-cores (P-cores) and Gaudi 3 AI accelerators, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering powerful AI systems with optimal performance per watt and a lower total cost of ownership.



Engineered for compute-intensive workloads, the Xeon 6 delivers twice the performance of its predecessor. It boasts an increased core count, double the memory bandwidth, and AI acceleration capabilities integrated into every core, the company said.



Optimized for large-scale generative AI, Gaudi 3 features 64 Tensor processor cores (TPCs) and eight matrix multiplication engines (MMEs) to enhance deep neural network computations. It comes with 128 gigabytes (GB) of HBM2e memory for both training and inference, as well as 24 200 Gigabit (Gb) Ethernet ports for scalable networking. Additionally, Gaudi 3 ensures seamless compatibility with the PyTorch framework and advanced Hugging Face transformer and diffuser models.



