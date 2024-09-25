Anglesey Mining Plc - Fundraise to raise £220,000

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

Trading Symbol

AIM: AYM

25 September 2024

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or "the Company")

Fundraise to raise £220,000

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), the UK minerals development company, is pleased to announce that as follow up to the placing and subscription announced on 28 June 2024, the Company has raised £220,000 (before expenses) by way of a direct subscription of 22,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of 1pence per share (the "Subscription Shares").

Fundraising Highlights

Subscription to raise approximately £220,000 (before expenses).

Issue Price of 1 pence per share

Reasons for the Fundraising

In line with the objectives outlined in the fundraising announced in June 2024, the Company has undertaken this Fundraise and its previous fundraise to progress its corporate and operational strategy and the net proceeds will therefore be applied towards:

Developmental work at Parys Mountain

Advancing development options at Grängesberg Iron Ore Mine

Debt repayment; and

General working capital purposes

The Company is advancing a number of initiatives with a view to supporting its cash position, however if these are not successful the Company will need to raise further funds towards the end of the calendar year to continue to progress its activities.

The Subscription is conditional only on Admission.

Admission

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the Subscription Shares to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings in the Subscription Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on or around 30 September 2024.

The Subscription Shares will be issued fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

Following Admission, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company in issue will be 483,593,017 with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company's share capital pursuant to (i) the Company's Articles, (ii) the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and/or (iii) the AIM Rules for Companies issued by the London Stock Exchange plc as amended from time to time.

For further information, please contact:



Anglesey Mining plc

Rob Marsden, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +44 (0)7531 475111

Andrew King, Interim-Chairman Tel: +44 (0)7825 963700

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Zeus Capital

Joint Corporate Broker

Harry Ansell/Katy Mitchell - Tel: +44 (0) 203 829 5000