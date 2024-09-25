

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence from France is the top economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office INSEE publishes consumer confidence survey results. The confidence index is forecast to remain unchanged at 92 in September.



At 3.00 am ET, the Swiss KOF leading index data is due. Economists forecast the indicator to rise to 102.0 in September from 101.6 in the prior month.



In the meantime, Spain's INE publishes producer prices for August. Prices had declined 1.4 percent in July.



At 3.30 am ET, Sweden's central bank publishes the monetary policy decision.



At 8.30 am ET, the Czech National Bank is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision.



