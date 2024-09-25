Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2024) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) ("EarthLabs" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to its global media portfolio featuring exciting developments from EarthLabs Expeditions, CEO.CA, MINING.COM, The Northern Miner and Canadian Mining Journal.

The Northern Miner Group ("TNM Group"): Celebrating Over a Century of Mining Excellence

Recognized as one of the mining industry's largest media outlets, The Northern Miner Group brands (The Northern Miner, MINING.COM & Canadian Mining Journal) are read by 674,000+ monthly users, recording 1,480,000+ monthly pageviews and 173,200+ digital subscribers. In addition to the news and media division, the group includes virtual and in-person events through TNM Symposiums as well as data products including TNM Marco Polo, a mining intelligence subscription platform and TNM Maps, distributed to an online audience of over 800,000+ as well as key mining events and trade shows throughout the year (PDAC, CIM, MinExpo).

Consistent Upward Trend in Digital Engagement



MINING.COM experienced a 92% increase in site traffic compared to August of the previous year.

NorthernMiner.com saw a 50% year-over-year growth in the same period.

The Northern Miner's International Metals Symposium will return to London this year on December 1st and 2nd. The event aims to bring together the industry's top leaders and showcase exploration opportunities to an international investment audience. To date, over 200 qualified delegates have registered to attend.

For more information and registration details, visit the International Metals Symposium website.

Launch of The Mining & Metals Brief

In mid-October, TNM Group will introduce its first cross-brand e-digest, The Mining & Metals Brief. This weekly publication is curated by the Editors-in-Chief of The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, and Canadian Mining Journal. Designed to equip readers with the most critical stories and data points, the brief ensures subscribers start their week fully informed about industry developments. Get a head start and sign up here.

Precious Metal Coin Giveaway Ends October 17

The Northern Miner's inaugural precious metal coin giveaway concludes on October 17. Three winners will be selected and announced on that date for a 1oz. Canadian Maple gold coin, a 10oz. Germania silver bar and a 1oz. Canadian Silver coin. Participants are encouraged to register before the contest closes to seize this opportunity. For contest details and registration, visit the official contest page.

We are proud to highlight The Northern Miner, the industry's most trusted source for global mining and mineral exploration news since 1915. With over a century of expertise, The Northern Miner delivers unparalleled journalism and insightful analysis.

Industry-First Documentary Series, EarthLabs Expeditions

In August, EarthLabs launched EarthLabs Expeditions, a bold new reality documentary series set to revolutionize how audiences experience the junior mining and exploration industry. EarthLabs Expeditions spotlights companies with significant discoveries, impactful projects, and compelling stories. Hosted by the charismatic and fearless Jonathan Brazeau, the show takes viewers on a journey that goes beyond boardrooms and polished presentations to explore the real, gritty work of the junior mining industry. EarthLabs Expeditions highlights not just the challenges but also the pride and dedication of those whose work is essential yet often goes unnoticed.

SUBSCRIBE & WATCH NEW EPISODES NOW

Elevate Your Trading Experience with CEO.CA PRO

CEO.CA is one of the most popular free financial websites and apps in Canada and for small-cap investors globally -- with industry leading audience engagement and mobile functionality. Since 2012, CEO.CA has brought millions of investors together from over 164 countries to discuss their portfolio holdings and find new investment opportunities. CEO.CA PRO is a premium service that revolutionizes your trading journey. Designed for traders and investors, CEO.CA PRO offers advanced tools and features to give you a competitive edge.

Why CEO.CA Pro Matters:

Access Level 2 Quotes: Uncover hidden market movements with detailed bid/ask animations and real-time market depth, enabling sharper and faster trading decisions.

Uncover hidden market movements with detailed bid/ask animations and real-time market depth, enabling sharper and faster trading decisions. Visualize Entire Order Books: Review the full stock order books, including the best bid and ask prices by market makers, to make well-informed trading decisions.

Review the full stock order books, including the best bid and ask prices by market makers, to make well-informed trading decisions. Monitor Market Participants: Gain daily and historical insights into trades made by market participants, including the size and price of orders.

Gain daily and historical insights into trades made by market participants, including the size and price of orders. Enjoy an Ad-Free Experience: Navigate CEO.CA without interruptions from ads.

Navigate CEO.CA without interruptions from ads. Analyze Site Activity: Access insightful analytics on the most active channels and user activity.

Access insightful analytics on the most active channels and user activity. Browse Anonymously: Maintain privacy while exploring CEO.CA.

Maintain privacy while exploring CEO.CA. Explore Dark Mode: Enhanced viewing experience with a dark mode option.

Discover how CEO.CA Pro can transform your trading experience. SIGN UP HERE

Delivering Content to a Growing Audience

EarthLabs has significantly increased its digital footprint through its various media subsidiaries and new shows hosted on the CEO.CA platform like Inside the Boardroom, your premier source of in-depth, intimate interviews with the CEOs shaping the future of their industries, hosted by James Pettem. Mel on the Street, hard-hitting interviews with top CEOs and industry insiders with Melanie Schaffer, The Chairman's Briefing, a weekly briefing of junior mining headlines we're watching, and The Corner Office, hosted by Rachel Lee. These shows are broadcast directly on the CEO.CA platform alongside YouTube. The company's subsidiaries now deliver daily content to over 615,000 social media followers and reach millions of web users, enhancing engagement with a broader audience and reinforcing its position as an industry leader.

To maximize additional reach, EarthLabs recently acquired additional social media accounts in the Canadian and global finance sectors. As consideration for the social media accounts, the Company issued 243,902 common shares of EarthLabs at a deemed price of $0.205 per share, representing an aggregate value of $50,000. There are no finder's fees associated with the acquisition and the common shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day, expiring on January 26, 2025.

Join Us on This Exciting Journey

EarthLabs is committed to innovating and expanding our offerings to better serve the mining and investment communities. We invite you to join us as we explore new horizons and continue to deliver exceptional value to our audience.

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

