Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Get ready, Canada! The Northern Miner is excited to announce The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt, a coast-to-coast search for a jaw-dropping $1 million in gold coins, minted from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's Detour Lake Mine and an additional 12 monthly $25,000 rewards.

Inspired by Canada's mining heritage and in the pioneering spirit of exploration, this one-of-a-kind adventure invites Canadians from all walks of life to solve poetic riddles, interpret monthly clues and follow a trail of reasoning and curiosity to uncover hidden rewards.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Mjza3Xll2g

"The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt is more than a contest, it's an invitation to explore Canada's legendary mining roots while flexing your brainpower", says Anthony Vaccaro, President of The Northern Miner Group. "We want to inspire a new kind of exploration, grounded in curiosity, logic and appreciation for Canada's rich natural history in a way that's never been done before."

"This Treasure Hunt acknowledges the pivotal role mining has played in the history of Canada and how the mining industry is very well positioned to make major contributions to community building and nation building now and, in the future," says Sean Boyd, Chairman of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

How the Hunt Works:

Solve the clues : Each month a new poetic riddle is released to guide hunters toward hidden treasures.

: Each month a new poetic riddle is released to guide hunters toward hidden treasures. Claim the grand prize : Successfully follow the trail of clues to uncover the $1 million gold treasure.

: Successfully follow the trail of clues to uncover the $1 million gold treasure. Find bonus prizes : 12 monthly prizes of $25,000 each in gold coins are also up for grabs.

: 12 monthly prizes of $25,000 each in gold coins are also up for grabs. Easy and accessible : No special equipment is required. All treasures are hidden in publicly accessible locations.

: No special equipment is required. All treasures are hidden in publicly accessible locations. First clue drops today: The poem drops today, August 13 at treasure.northernminer.com. Subsequent hints will appear monthly through The Northern Miner, MINING.COM and CEO.CA.

Rooted in Canada's mining legacy, the adventure is designed to spark discovery while highlighting the essential contributions of the sector to Canada's future. From electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy technologies to smartphones and medical equipment, mining supports the infrastructure and innovation that shape modern life.

Whether you're a curious family, an armchair adventurer, or a die-hard puzzle solver, The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt is your chance to connect with Canada's mineral story and maybe strike it rich along the way.

"By sourcing and developing critical minerals here at home, Canada strengthens its ability to support clean energy, drive innovation and maintain domestic resource security in a rapidly changing global market," says Vaccaro. "The Treasure Hunt is a fun and imaginative way to spark curiosity about the resources that keep Canada and the world moving forward."

This campaign is proudly presented with the support of industry sponsors including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Sprott Money, EarthLabs Inc., IAMGOLD Corporation, The World Gold Council, Alamos Gold Inc., Ernst & Young LLP, MINING.COM, CEO.CA and The Canadian Mining Journal.

For more information, including full contest rules, FAQs and updates, visit treasure.northernminer.com.

Follow @northernminer (X/FB/YouTube) | @thenorthernminer (IG) | @mining (X) | @miningdotcom (IG/FB/YouTube); @ceodotca (X/IG/FB/TikTok) | @ceocafilm (YouTube) for ongoing clues and community updates.

-30-

About The Northern Miner

The Northern Miner is a one-of-a-kind information resource. With over 110 years of experience serving the mining and exploration industry, crucial reports by The Northern Miner writing staff inform the decision-making process of thousands of high-performing mining professionals.

Founded in 1915, The Northern Miner remains the industry's most respected mining news authority, known for its on-the-ground journalism, editorial independence, and deep sector expertise. Now owned by EarthLabs Inc., it operates alongside platforms like MINING.COM, CEO.CA, and Canadian Mining Journal, delivering critical insight and trusted intelligence to the global mining community.

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

Disclaimer

18+. No purchase necessary. Open to residents of Canada only. All prize valuations are in Canadian dollars (CAD) and based on the spot gold prices as of May 28, 2025, and may fluctuate with market prices. Full contest rules, eligibility criteria, and redemption process available at treasure.northernminer.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTC Best Market ("OTCQX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "potential", "projected", "assumed", "planned", "to be", "may", "could", "should", or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While the Company has attempted to identify key risks and assumptions, actual outcomes may vary.

Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262250

SOURCE: EarthLabs Inc.