

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys Ltd. (INFY) announced Wednesday a strategic collaboration with Polestar (PSNYW), Swedish electric performance car brand, to create a base for Polestar's development of in-car infotainment, Software and Electrical / Electronics (SW&EE) engineering, user experience (UX), and cloud-powered digital services.



Infosys will also leverage in-tech, its latest acquisition in the R&D space, to complement the collaboration.



Infosys will establish a global technology hub for Polestar at its development center in Bengaluru, India with the aim of delivering electric vehicle (EV) software development and validation across many domains including infotainment, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and telematics.



It also supports Polestar's product management, customer engagement, corporate solutions, and accelerates direct-to-consumer digital services through cloud-native development, testing, and data engineering.



Polestar will benefit from leveraging Infosys' strategic assets like engineering labs, design studio, and Infosys Living Labs to enhance innovation.



