

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has called on the international community to not let up on its support for Ukraine until it wins a just and durable peace based on the U.N. Charter.



Biden made the call while delivering an address to the U.N. General Assembly outlining his vision for how the world should come together to resolve big problems and defend fundamental principles, such as the U.N. Charter.



The U.S. president called for global action to tackle the world's most pressing challenges, including climate change; the opioid epidemic; mobilizing resources for developing countries; managing the risk and benefits of artificial intelligence; and helping end the brutal wars in Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan.



'The United States is going to continue to strengthen our network of alliances and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific,' he told the Assembly.



'We also need to uphold our principles as we seek to responsibly manage the competition with China so it does not veer into conflict.'



A diplomatic solution is still possible in Gaza, according to Biden, who stressed the need to address the rise of violence against innocent Palestinians on the West Bank and set the conditions for a better future, including a two-state solution.



'Together, we must deny oxygen to terrorists - to its terrorist proxies, which have called for more October 7ths, and ensure that Iran will never, ever obtain a nuclear weapon,' he said.



Biden insisted on reforming and expanding the membership of the U.N. Security Council.



The outgoing U.S. President told the General Assembly that he took the 'difficult decision' not to seek a second term as president because he felt that 'after 50 years of public service, it's time for a new generation of leadership to take my nation forward.'



