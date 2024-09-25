

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) on Wednesday said its Phase 3 KEYFORM-007 study evaluating the company's drug candidate favezelimab in combination with Keytruda in patients with PD-L1 positive microsatellite stable (MSS) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) did not meet the primary goal of overall survival.



Favezelimab and Keytruda fixed-dose combination did not show an improvement in overall survival compared to standard of care. However, the safety profile of the combination was consistent with that observed in previous studies.



In the U.S., Keytruda is already approved for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) colorectal cancer.



