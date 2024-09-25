

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Summit of the Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threats announced new initiatives to disrupt the supply chain of fentanyl and other synthetic drugs and enhance public health interventions.



Australia, Belgium, the Dominican Republic, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom will lead new efforts to develop regional coalitions to disrupt the transit routes for illicit drugs, precursor chemicals, and associated equipment, protect against the diversion of chemicals for illicit use, and improve the detection and disruption of production sites.



Italy and Ghana will lead new initiatives to detect emerging drug trends. Italy will help other Coalition countries to develop early warning systems to identify emerging drug patterns.



Canada and the United Arab Emirates will work to prevent and treat the overdose epidemic, including by expanding public health interventions and making life-saving medications widely available.



At the summit held in New York City, 11 core Coalition countries also signed a Coalition Pledge agreeing to take additional actions to regulate all relevant drugs and precursor chemicals, take needed steps to fill gaps in their own domestic authorities, expand public-private partnerships to more effectively combat the supply chain for illicit fentanyl, develop mechanisms to monitor real-time data on trends in illicit drug use, and expand access to treatment.



Addressing the Summit, President Joe Biden called on all other Coalition countries to sign this pledge.



