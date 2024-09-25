

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced a collaboration with Chinese self-driving startup WeRide to integrate WeRide's autonomous vehicles into the Uber platform, beginning in the United Arab Emirates.



In July 2023, WeRide received the UAE's first and only national license for self-driving vehicles, permitting it to test and operate autonomous vehicles on public roads throughout the country. WeRide operates the largest fleet of robotaxis in the UAE, which can be accessed through the TXAI app.



The launch is scheduled for later this year in Abu Dhabi, where a specific number of WeRide vehicles will be available to users of the Uber app.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News