

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) is up over 25% at $1.39. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (ELYM) is up over 24% at $8.18. VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) is up over 16% at $1.45. Tenon Medical, Inc. (TNON) is up over 9% at $4.42. ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (CNTM) is up over 7% at $1.36. argenx SE (ARGX) is up over 5% at $547.78. Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) is up over 5% at $3.08.



In the Red



Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) is down over 29% at $2.66. Banzai International, Inc. (BNZI) is down over 22% at $6.37. BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is down over 14% at $4.32. Zeo Energy Corp. (ZEO) is down over 9% at $2.48. Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (HSCS) is down over 8% at $3.87. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (GDHG) is down over 7% at $2.69. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is down over 7% at $1.05. KB Home (KBH) is down over 6% at $81.92. GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is down over 6% at $20.11. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) is down over 6% at $1.04.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



