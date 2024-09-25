

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices continued to decline in August but the pace of decrease slowed, data published by the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.



Producer prices fell 1.3 percent on a yearly basis after easing 1.6 percent in July. Prices have been falling since March 2023.



Month-on-month, producer prices posted 1.5 percent increase, the same pace of rise as seen in July.



The annual fall was driven by the 6.0 percent decrease in energy prices and a 1.2 percent drop in intermediate goods prices. Meanwhile, prices of capital and consumer goods gained 2.3 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.



