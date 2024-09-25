- Klea® Edge R-444A provides a high-performing, direct replacement to R-1234yf while advancing Orbia's sustainability-driven purpose -

Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de C.V.'s (BMV: ORBIA*) Fluor Energy Materials business today launched Klea Edge 444A, a direct replacement for R-1234yf, to the EU and U.K. markets. Designed as a higher performing, low global warming potential (GWP) solution for automotive aftermarket applications, the refrigerant meets the European Directive on mobile air conditioning systems (MACs).

Klea® Edge 444A provides the industry with a more economical alternative to R-1234yf. It also delivers increased vehicle performance while maintaining ease of use and recovery for service technicians and vehicle owners.

"Innovations like Klea® Edge 444A are impactful to Orbia's greater purpose of advancing life around the world and are crucial to decarbonization and the energy transition," said Shawn Shorrock, Global Vice President, Refrigerants, Orbia Fluor Energy Materials. "Leveraging more than 50 years of experience delivering high-performing refrigerant solutions, we continue to evolve our business and product portfolio with low-GWP refrigerants that create progress towards our global climate impact goals."

Klea Edge 444A delivers the following key benefits:

Colder air, faster: Third-party lab data confirms that R-444A pulls down cabin temperature up to four minutes faster than R-1234yf.*

R-444A's higher energy efficiency can enable internal combustion engine vehicles to see improved fuel economy while electric vehicles may experience extended range. Diversification in market options: R-444A is compatible with R-1234yf and its components.

Complies with current and new regulations, including those that restrict refrigerants with a GWP greater than 150. REACH approved: R-444A is authorized for use in automotive aftermarket applications under U.K. and EU standards.

R-444A is authorized for use in automotive aftermarket applications under U.K. and EU standards. TEXA Certified: Any R-1234yf TEXA A/C cart is compatible and certified to be used with R-444A in the EU. TEXA is one of the largest A/C manufacturers in the EU, and other manufacturer approvals are in progress.

"With increasing environmental regulations in the EU and U.K. for refrigerants, we're committed to leading the industry with solutions that lower the environmental impact significantly without compromising on performance," said Michael Mukai, Global Market Management Director, Refrigerants, Orbia Fluor Energy Materials.

Orbia Fluor Energy Materials' strong and growing product portfolio for the global automotive aftermarket sector is a testament to the organization's commitment to decarbonization. In addition to Klea® Edge R-444A, it includes industry award-winning Klea® 456A, a lower GWP direct replacement for R-134a that delivers the same energy efficiency while also providing a 50% reduction in GWP.

For more information on Orbia Fluor Energy Materials' next generation solutions and products for the automotive aftermarket, visit: www.kouraglobal.com/applications/refrigerants

* Independent test lab data shows an improvement in pull down times.

** Based on market conditions in EU/U.K. July 2024

About Orbia

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluor Energy Materials (Koura) sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on expanding access to health and well-being, reinventing the future of cities and homes, ensuring food, water and sanitation security, connecting communities to information and enabling the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 24,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $8.2 billion in revenue in 2023. To learn more, visit: orbia.com

About Orbia Fluor Energy Materials (Koura)

Orbia's Fluor Energy Materials business (branded as Koura) is a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of Fluoroproducts that play a fundamental role in enhancing everyday lives and shortening the path to a sustainable, circular economy. Backed by over 35 years of experience, Orbia Fluor Energy Materials' products are used in a vast range of applications including electric vehicles and energy storage, urban and rural infrastructure, indoor climate management, food and medicine refrigeration and even in treating respiratory conditions through the development of healthy and innovative low-GWP propellants for metered dose inhalers. Orbia Fluor Energy Materials has 1,600 employees and 13 manufacturing facilities worldwide, serving 60 countries through a global sales and distribution network.

