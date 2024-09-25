Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2024) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is pleased to announce its subsidiary, 4316747 Nova Scotia Limited o/a Happy Caps Mushroom Farms ("Happy Caps") has entered into a strategic partnership with Trailbridge Mushroom Farms ("Trailbridge Farms"), based in Lacomb, Oregon who specialize in cultivating delicious gourmet mushrooms and supplying the Pacific Northwest and beyond. This collaboration is set to significantly enhance the production and distribution of Happy Caps' innovative mushroom home grow kits, in all 3 varieties, including shiitake, oyster, and lion's mane throughout the West Coast of the United States.

Red Light Holland is dedicated to pioneering advancements in the mushroom industry. The company's latest venture with Trailbridge Farms underscores its commitment to expanding its market presence, production capabilities and help with more efficient logistics and shipping in the U.S.

The partnership will utilize Trailbridge Farms' facilities, connections and expertise in mushroom cultivation and packaging to meet the growing demand for Happy Caps' products.

Partnership Details:

Trailbridge Farms will employ a 1 kg / 2.2-pound automation bagging machine, provided on loan by Happy Caps, to co-package Happy Caps' mushroom home grow blocks. This collaboration will boost production capacity and facilitate greater availability of Happy Caps' products across the West Coast.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Trailbridge Farms, a highly regarded name in the mushroom industry, to expand our production capabilities and market reach in the U.S.," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "We are committed to selling high quality mushroom home grow kits which ensure our consumers will grow, cultivate and ultimately eat the freshest mushrooms possible. Trailbridge Farms' extensive experience will play a crucial role in ensuring we meet the increasing demand for our mushroom home grow kits as we look to expand into major retail stores in the U.S."

Proactive Expansion Strategy:

As part of its strategic vision, Red Light Holland is committed to being proactive rather than reactive in its approach to market expansion. This partnership with Trailbridge Farms aligns with our goal to not only meet current demand but also to anticipate future growth opportunities. We are focused on expanding into major retail chains across the U.S. and ensuring that our products are readily available to consumers nationwide. This proactive strategy will allow us to capitalize on emerging market trends and establish a strong presence in key retail sectors.

Looking Ahead:

Red Light Holland Corp. is also exploring the potential for Trailbridge Farms to produce additional brands under its extensive portfolio. This initiative aligns with Red Light Holland's strategic vision of leveraging its partnerships to enhance production efficiency and diversify its product offerings.

Live Q&A Session Update (Thursday, September 26th at 11:00 AM ET)

As previously announced on September 23rd, 2024, Red Light Holland's live Q&A session on Thursday, September 26th, at 11:00 AM ET with CEO Todd Shapiro and CFO Jon Szczur will provide updates on the Company's progress and answer questions from shareholders. We encourage shareholders to join the zoom link (below) for the Q&A tomorrow at 11am ET to engage directly with Red Light's leadership.

Zoom link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88938293237?pwd=wLhFnvf5UaaufLZf8e8qWYW3A0a3hu.1

Meeting ID: 889 3829 3237

Passcode: RLH2024

Meeting ID: 889 3829 3237

About Happy Caps Mushroom Farms

Happy Caps Mushroom Farms, a subsidiary of Red Light Holland Corp., is a leading producer of mushroom home grow kits. Happy Caps specializes in cultivating and distributing premium mushroom products tailored for home growers and enthusiasts. The company is dedicated to innovation and quality, consistently expanding its product range and market presence.

About Trailbridge Farms

Trailbridge Farms, located in Lacomb, Oregon, is a prominent player in the fresh mushroom production, packaging, and logistics sectors. With its deep expertise in agricultural production, Trailbridge Farms is well-positioned to support the expansion of high-quality mushroom products.

About Red Light Holland

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans, or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. These statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated benefits of the partnership between Happy Caps Mushroom Farms and Trailbridge Farms, the potential expansion of production capabilities on the U.S. West Coast, the strategic plans for entering major retail chains across the United States, the Company's goals which anticipate future growth opportunities and expanding into major retail chains across the U.S, the Company ensuring that products are readily available to consumers nationwide, the Company capitalizing on emerging market trends and establishing a strong presence in key retail sectors, the Company will hold the Q&A session as outlined herein; and the Company will provide an online link for the Q&A session.

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the successful implementation and operation of the automation bagging machine at Trailbridge Farms; the ongoing collaboration between Happy Caps and Trailbridge Farms; the ability to meet the increasing demand for mushroom home grow kits, the effectiveness of the partnership in expanding distribution into major retail channels, the Company's ability to successfully ship the automaton bagging machine, the Company's ability to meet goals which anticipate future growth opportunities and the ability to expand into major retail chains across the U.S, the Company's ability to ensure that products are readily available to consumers nationwide, the Company's ability to capitalize on emerging market trends and establishing a strong presence in key retail sectors, the Company will hold the Q&A session as outlined herein; the Company will hold the Q&A session as outlined herein; and the Company will provide an online link for the Q&A session.

Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include, but are not limited to, potential delays or issues in the installation and operation of the automation machine, changes in market conditions or demand for mushroom products, unforeseen challenges in expanding into new retail markets, the Company's ability to successfully ship the automaton bagging machine, the Company's ability to meet goals which anticipate future growth opportunities and the ability to expand into major retail chains across the U.S, the Company ability to ensure that products are readily available to consumers nationwide, the Company ability to capitalize on emerging market trends and establishing a strong presence in key retail sectors, the Company will hold the Q&A session as outlined herein, the Company will hold the Q&A session as outlined herein; and the Company will provide an online link for the Q&A session.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

