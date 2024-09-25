Anzeige
WKN: 880013 | ISIN: FR0000050809 | Ticker-Symbol: OR8
PR Newswire
25.09.2024 14:42 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sopra Steria ranked as one of Europe's best providers of AI and GenAI services by PAC

PARIS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, has been recognised as one of Europe's top suppliers of AI-related services by the internationally renowned PAC INNOVATION RADAR - one of only eight providers to achieve a 'Best-in-Class' overall rating in 2024.

Sopra Steria Logo

The RADAR analysed the strengths and capabilities of 28 different providers, evaluating organisations on their portfolio, vision, strategy, and client engagements.

Ranked 'Best in Class' - the highest classification available - in several specialist areas, including back office, GenAI, and digital customer engagement, Sopra Steria was also named as the top-rated provider in Europe for AI-related services for human capital management.

Sopra Steria, which this week published a groundbreaking report titled 'Navigating the AI era' via its consulting arm Sopra Steria Next predicting the AI market will double in size by 2028, is committed to using AI to shape the world for the better and help clients overcome their specific business challenges.

Sopra Steria has been recognized as a leader in AI-related services in Europe, demonstrating strengths in several key areas. The company has a strong focus on the European market, with a significant AI workforce across the continent. PAC highlighted Sopra Steria's commitment to sovereign AI approaches, including data transparency, open source solutions, and regional hosting. The firm's collaboration with research institutes was also noted as a key differentiator. The company's strong presence in the public sector further underscores its position as a trusted partner for AI initiatives across Europe.

For example:

  • In the UK, a new machine-learning based solution has been developed to help increase staff retention by identifying critical public servants who are at increased risk of leaving their roles.
  • In France, an instant translation solution has enabled tourists on the rail network to ask a question and receive the answer in their own language - particularly beneficial during the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games this year.

Cyril Malargé, CEO of Sopra Steria Group, commented:

"This recognition affirms our position as a key AI player in Europe. Even more, it underscores our commitment to providing sovereign, trustworthy AI solutions that offer a credible European alternative to global giants. We are proud, as it reflects our dedication to innovation and our ability to deliver transformative AI solutions, everywhere in Europe."

Click here to learn more

Contact:

Aurélien Flaugnatti, aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/4933057/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sopra-steria-ranked-as-one-of-europes-best-providers-of-ai-and-genai-services-by-pac-302258602.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
