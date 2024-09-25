Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma hat die Grundlagen, um zu einem Goldkraftwerk zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
25.09.24
15:23 Uhr
15,315 Euro
+0,150
+0,99 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,28015,29015:39
15,28515,29015:39
Dow Jones News
25.09.2024 14:58 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Manfred Knof is leaving Commerzbank at the end of the month

DJ Manfred Knof is leaving Commerzbank at the end of the month 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Manfred Knof is leaving Commerzbank at the end of the month 
25-Sep-2024 / 14:25 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The acting CEO of Commerzbank AG, Manfred Knof, will leave the Bank on 30 September 2024. The 59-year-old and the 
Supervisory Board have agreed on this. On Tuesday, it had rearranged the responsibilities at the Group's top management 
and appointed Bettina Orlopp (54) as the future CEO and thus as successor to Knof. At the beginning of September, Knof 
had stated that he was not seeking a second term of office. 
Chairman of the Supervisory Board Jens Weidmann thanked Manfred Knof on behalf of the entire board: "Manfred Knof has 
made lasting contributions to Commerzbank. Four years ago, he took over the chair of the Executive Board in a difficult 
situation for the Bank and brought Commerzbank back on the track of success through consistent and determined action 
together with his Executive Board team. Manfred Knof deserves great thanks for his clear focus on a strategy aligned to 
the needs of customers and the interests of investors, which he has implemented with a special focus on the social 
responsibility of the Bank and the interests of its employees," explained Weidmann. "His willingness to make the change 
in the CEO position in a timely manner in view of the current challenges demonstrates once again that he has always 
oriented his actions to the prosperity of the Bank. I wish Mr. Knof personal well-being and success in everything he 
intends to do," Weidmann added. 
Manfred Knof: "I am proud of what we have achieved together at Commerzbank. The way back into the circle of successful 
European banks was not easy. Thanks to our profitable, customer-centric business model and the great commitment of the 
entire Team Yellow, we achieved this faster and more convincing than many expected. Commerzbank is playing in the first 
league again today and is strong enough to continue to do so. Now, considering the framework conditions, is the right 
time to transfer my responsibilities as CEO of the Bank to my successor." 
At the beginning of 2021, Knof joined Commerzbank as CEO, following positions at Dresdner Bank, the insurance group 
Allianz and Deutsche Bank, among others. The lawyer, who holds a doctorate in law, has focused on the Bank's business 
model in recent years and has consistently focused on growth and sustainability. 
 
Press contact 
For Commerzbank AG: 
Philipp Encz +49 151 70 34 60 09 
For the Supervisory Board: 
Michael Best +49 171 74 82 878 
 
About Commerzbank 
Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 25,500 corporate client 
groups and almost 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank's two Business Segments - 
Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. 
Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade and is present internationally in more than 
40 countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and 
institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank supports clients with a business relationship 
to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. In the Private and 
Small-Business Customers segment, the Bank is at the side of its customers with its brands Commerzbank and comdirect: 
online and mobile, in the advisory centre, and personally in its branches. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an 
innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.7 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, 
as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in 
Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which 
Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, 
especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the 
implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management 
policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking 
statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any 
revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date 
of this release. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 349106 
EQS News ID:  1995587 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1995587&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2024 08:25 ET (12:25 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.