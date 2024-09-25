SentinelOne® (NYSE: S), a global leader in AI-powered security, today announced the winners of the 2024 EMEA PartnerOne Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions to innovation in security solutions among its partners across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The awards were presented during the company's annual PartnerOne conference, where more than 200 strategic partners from the region gathered to celebrate the success they are helping to drive in enterprise security in partnership with SentinelOne.

"SentinelOne has a strong ecosystem of partners who share our mission to secure the world with cutting-edge solutions that aims to protect against every attack, every second of every day, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements," said Brian Lanigan, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Partner Ecosystem, SentinelOne. "Partners play a crucial role in helping organizations navigate an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape. The combination of SentinelOne's solutions and the expertise of our partners in deploying them is a powerful one that is delivering value to our customers and fueling our collective success."

The 2024 EMEA PartnerOne Award Winners include:

2024 EMEA Distributor Of The Year Exclusive Networks UKI

2024 EMEA Champion Award Mark Sobol (SVA)

2024 Momentum Award Sorint Sec

2024 Technical Star Award Adeo

2024 Rising Star Award LogSearch

2024 EMEA MSSP Partner of the Year UMB AG

2024 IR Partner of the Year Cirosec

2024 EMEA Partner of the Year Softcat

The Power of Partnership

"Together with SentinelOne, we are committed to safeguarding our clients' digital assets and ensuring their business continuity in an increasingly complex threat landscape, and we are honored to be recognized for our efforts," said Gerard Luechinger, Head of Cyber Security, UMB AG, winner of the 2024 EMEA MSSP Partner of the Year Award.

"Admittedly, I have never received a personal award like this before. I am incredibly happy to accept it on behalf of the SVA Cyber Security Team that works every day to ensure our success and that of our customers," said Marc Sobol, Head of BU Cyber Security, SVA, winner of the 2024 EMEA Champion Award.

"We're very happy to win this award. It underlines the importance of our engagement in incident handling and response," said Stefan Strobel, CEO, Cirosec, winner of the 2024 IR Partner of the Year Award. "It is also a great incentive for further investment in our partnership with SentinelOne."

"We are honored to win this award as it reflects the excellent partnership we have with our friends at SentinelOne," said Matthew Painter, Vendor Alliances Director at Exclusive Networks UKI, winner of the 2024 EMEA Distributor Of The Year Award. "We have been part of the journey from the start and are excited about what the future holds as we continue to invest in resources and services to support the growth and enablement of our mutual partners."

"Softcat is honored to win the prestigious EMEA Partner of the Year Award and we love working closely with SentinelOne," said Ryan Birch, Networking and Security Senior Team Leader at Softcat. "We really feel valued in our partnership and look forward to seeing more interaction and accelerated growth in the new financial year."

"SentinelOne's product and employees far outperform their competitors," said Peder Bjerge, CEO at LogSearch A/S, winner of the 2024 Rising Star Award. "LogSearch is a proud SentinelOne partner and we live with one saying: we want secure and happy clients. With SentinelOne, we can deliver this."

"Unwavering commitment to advancement and strong partnership is the foundation for reaching ever greater heights, and that is us and SentinelOne," said Marco Battaglia, General Manager at Sorint SEC, winner of the 2024 Momentum Award.

"As a dedicated SentinelOne partner, we are absolutely thrilled to receive this award, which is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to sustainable innovation and excellence in technology," said Korhan ERGONUL, Managing Partner CIDO, Adeo, winner of the 2024 Technical Star Award. "Our diverse and talented team at ADEO is passionate about creating solutions that not only advance technology but also promote cybersecurity environmental responsibility."

To learn more about SentinelOne's global partners and the value they can deliver, click here.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations-including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments-trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow. Learn more at sentinelone.com.

