

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will travel to Germany and Angola next month.



Biden will arrive in Germany on October 10.



He will meet with German leaders to further strengthen the close bond the United States and Germany share as Allies and friends and coordinate on shared priorities. 'The President will reinforce the U.S. and German commitment to democracy and countering antisemitism and hatred, strengthen the enduring people-to-people ties between our countries, and advance cooperation on economics, trade, and technology,' according to a statement issued by the White House detailing Biden's visit.



He will also express his appreciation to Germany for supporting Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression, hosting U.S. service members, and contributing to the security of the United States, Germany, and the entire NATO Alliance.



On October 13, Biden will travel to Angola. While in capital Luanda, he will meet with President Joao Lourenço to discuss increased collaboration on shared priorities. They include bolstering the two nations' economic partnerships and celebrating a signature project of the G7's Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, which advances the joint vision for Africa's first trans-continental open-access rail network that starts in Lobito and ultimately will connect the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian Ocean.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News