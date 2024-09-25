abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Response to press speculation

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

25 September 2024

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)

RESPONSE TO PRESS SPECULATION

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited ("API" or the "Company") notes the recent press speculation and confirms that it is in advanced discussions with funds managed by GoldenTree Asset Management LP for the sale of the entire share capital of abrdn Property Holdings Limited ("APH"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of API.

Any sale would involve the disposal of the Company's entire investment property portfolio, with the exception of its interest in the land at Far Ralia.

There can be no certainty that any binding sale agreement will be entered into, nor as to the terms on which any transaction may occur. API has not received any offer in respect of the issued share capital of API.

A further announcement will be made when appropriate.

Enquiries

abrdn Property Income Trust

James Clifton-Brown (Chair) via Winterflood

Jason Baggaley (Fund Manager) +44 7801 039 463

Mark Blyth (Deputy Fund Manager) +44 7703 695 490



Winterflood (Corporate Broker to API)

Neil Langford +44 20 3100 0160

