abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Response to press speculation

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Response to press speculation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

25 September 2024

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)

LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84


RESPONSE TO PRESS SPECULATION

(the "Transaction")

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited ("API" or the "Company") notes the recent press speculation and confirms that it is in advanced discussions with funds managed by GoldenTree Asset Management LP for the sale of the entire share capital of abrdn Property Holdings Limited ("APH"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of API.

Any sale would involve the disposal of the Company's entire investment property portfolio, with the exception of its interest in the land at Far Ralia.

There can be no certainty that any binding sale agreement will be entered into, nor as to the terms on which any transaction may occur. API has not received any offer in respect of the issued share capital of API.

A further announcement will be made when appropriate.

Enquiries

abrdn Property Income Trust

James Clifton-Brown (Chair) via Winterflood

Jason Baggaley (Fund Manager) +44 7801 039 463

Mark Blyth (Deputy Fund Manager) +44 7703 695 490


Winterflood (Corporate Broker to API)

Neil Langford +44 20 3100 0160

Important notices

Winterflood Securities Limited ("Winterflood"), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for API and no-one else in connection with the matters set out in this document and will not be responsible to anyone other than API for providing the protections afforded to customers of Winterflood or for providing advice in relation to the matters set out in this document. Neither Winterflood nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Winterflood in connection with this document, any statement contained herein or otherwise.


© 2024 PR Newswire
