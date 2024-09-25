

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has announced that more than hundred companies have signed the EU artificial intelligence (AI) Pact and pledged to drive trustworthy and safe AI development.



The signatories include multinational corporations and European small and medium enterprises from diverse sectors, including IT, telecoms, healthcare, banking, automotive, and aeronautics.



The Pact supports industry's voluntary commitments to start applying the principles of the AI Act ahead of its entry into application and enhances engagement between the EU AI Office and all relevant stakeholders, including industry, civil society and academia.



The EU AI Pact calls on participating companies to commit to at least three core actions: AI governance strategy to foster the uptake of AI in the organisation and work towards future compliance with the AI Act, identifying AI systems likely to be categorised as high-risk under the AI Act, and promoting AI literacy and awareness among staff, ensuring ethical and responsible AI development.



In addition to these core commitments, more than half of the signatories committed to additional pledges, including ensuring human oversight, mitigating risks, and transparently labelling certain types of AI-generated content, such as deepfakes.



The AI Act entered into force on August 1. Some provisions of the AI Act are already fully applicable, and the entire AI Act will be fully applicable 2 years later.



