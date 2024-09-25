

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L) announced on Wednesday that its prototype payload has been successfully installed on the International Space Station or ISS, with the assistance of astronauts. This mission aims to showcase advancements in atmospheric temperature profiling and environmental monitoring, among other technologies.



The payload consists of various instruments and subsystems, including a radio frequency sounder designed to measure temperatures at different altitudes in the Earth's atmosphere, and a dual-band short-wavelength infrared camera intended to demonstrate cost-effective environmental monitoring.



Additionally, the mission will utilize Space & Mission Systems' Linux-based software, which enables real-time data processing and allows for updates to applications while in orbit.



The mission is planned to continue for one year.



After its completion, the payload will be retrieved from the ISS and brought back to Earth, to evaluate its performance and assess the effects of the space environment on it.



