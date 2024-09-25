

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on Wednesday raised the global economic growth projection for this year and retained the outlook for next year despite significant risks.



The Paris-based think tank forecast the global economy to grow 3.2 percent this year, which is slightly faster than the 3.1 percent predicted earlier.



The projection for next year was retained at 3.2 percent.



Robust growth in trade, improvements in real incomes and a more accommodative monetary policy in many economies were the factors supporting the global growth, according to the OECD Interim Economic Outlook report.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News