Amazon has unveiled its latest strategic move in the competitive retail landscape with the introduction of "Amazon Saver," a new private-label food brand aimed at budget-conscious consumers. This initiative comes as the e-commerce giant seeks to bolster its market position during times of economic uncertainty. The product line, featuring items priced predominantly under $5, with additional discounts for Prime members, represents Amazon's response to similar low-cost offerings from rivals like Target and Walmart.

Stock Performance and Analyst Outlook

Despite the launch of this cost-effective brand, Amazon's stock experienced a slight dip on the NASDAQ, falling 0.7% to $192.63. However, analysts remain optimistic about the company's prospects, projecting an average price target of $224.29. The recent quarterly results showcased impressive growth, with earnings per share reaching $1.29, up from $0.66 in the previous year, and revenue climbing 10.12% to $147.98 billion. While the stock currently trades 62.76% above its 52-week low from October 2023, experts anticipate further gains, forecasting earnings per share of $4.74 for the full year 2024.

Ad

The latest Amazon figures speak volumes: Urgent action required for Amazon shareholders. Is it worth investing, or should you sell? Find out what to do now in our current free analysis from 25 September.

Continue reading here ...